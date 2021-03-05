WATCH NOW COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H crushes Southern Virginia in ODAC, 47-14

EMORY, Va. – Football fans and teams around the Old Dominion Athletic Conference know all about the Emory & Henry combination of quarterback Hunter Taylor and running back Grayson Overstreet.
Two new playmakers emerged for the Wasps in Friday afternoon’s home opener at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Junior receiver Elijah Rice and junior running back Devontae Jordan combined for four touchdowns as E&H posted a 47-14 win over the Southern Virginia University Knights.
“We’ve got so many guys that can make plays, and we haven’t hit our stride yet as a team,” Rice said.
The 5-foot-8 Rice supplied 158 yards receiving and one score, while the 5-9 Jordan added 59 yards rushing, 17 receiving and 114 on kickoff returns.
“It’s hard to play three running backs, but we’ve got three that are extremely special in Grayson, T.J. [Tester] and Devontae,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said.
The backstory for Rice has several twists. As a high school senior, the Williamsburg, Virginia, native transferred to Myrtle Beach High School in South Carolina, where he generated nearly 1,300 yards receiving.
In 2018, Rice led the National Junior College Athletic Association in kickoff and punt returns while at Louisburg College in North Carolina. After spending the fall semester of 2019 at Coastal Carolina, Rice landed at E&H.
“When I found out that Coach Newsome coached at Kecougthan High School, we had that 757 connection,” said Rice, in reference to the area code for the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. “Coach Newsome is a player’s coach and it’s a pleasure to be in this program.”
Jordan, a native of Bassett, Virginia, transferred to E&H from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“Devontae has changed his body since high school and college, and it shows in his strength,” Newsome said. “And Elijah is an explosive athlete.”
Friday’s kickoff was delayed for one hour after Southern Virginia experienced a delay with its charter buses before departing campus in Buena Vista.
Through two quarters, the E&H offense was in need of a boost as the Wasps led only 14-7. It was time for a halftime chat.
“I told the guys that we had a better team than we were showing,” Newsome said. “We made some changes to loosen things up.”
The offensive remedy for E&H was two-fold. In addition to adding an extra blocker, the Wasps mixed up the offense with more running plays from Taylor.
With the SVU defense focusing on his every move, the 6-2, 220-pound Overstreet was held to 47 yards and one score on 17 carries. Taylor ran for 21 yards on five carries and passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wasps, who have long favored a pass-heavy run-pass option (RPO) offense, showed a two-back set and even the I-formation in the second half.
The E&H defense, which allowed just 232 total yards, was again led by 6-1, 210-pound junior linebacker Ivan Phillips. Through two games, the former two-sport standout at Dobyns-Bennett has 13 tackles.
“My energy affects everybody on the defense. I try to stay hard on my guys, but I also stay positive so we can work as a unit,” said Phillips, who spent one year playing baseball at Walters State Community College. “We’re family-oriented and battle for each other.”
One week after being credited with seven sacks at Ferrum, E&H collected six more Friday. Linemen Kaleb Bare and Donovan Pinnix combined for 14 tackles and three sacks.
The strategy for the SVU offense focused on repeated fly patterns that tested the one-on-one coverage of E&H cornerbacks Jaylin Kreimes and Dalton Wilson.
“Ferrum did the same thing,” Newsome said. “With our corners, that play is usually just a long foul ball. I wouldn’t trade Dalton and Jaylin for anybody in this league.”
As for Phillips, Newsome has come to expect production and leadership.
“Ivan is the best the linebacker in the ODAC,” Newsome said. “He’s a smart guy who plays physical.”
Along with a 12-year TD reception by senior Gunner Griffith, the highlight plays of the day for E&H included an 85-yard kickoff return for a score by Jordan in the fourth quarter and a 50-yard TD reception by Rice in the second quarter.
“As soon as I caught the ball, I felt the defender on my back,” Rice said. “At that point, it’s just instinct and I trusted my speed.”
Later in the game, Rice froze defenders and warmed up the chilled E&H fans with a couple of spin moves after catching another long pass.
“I’ve been doing that since I was 4 years old,” Rice said. “My dream has always been to play in the NFL. I’m striving for that goal and trying to help this team win. I like it here.”
Southern Va. 0 7 0 7-14
Emory & Henry 7 7 20 13-47
Scoring Summary
E&H – Overstreet 30 run (Knicely kick)
SVU – Johnson 26 pass from Pinkston (Kim kick)
E&H - Rice 50 pass from Taylor (Knicely kick)
E&H – Griffith 12 pass from Taylor (Knicely kick)
E&H – Overstreet 1 run kick (kick failed)
E&H – Jordan 3 run (Knicely kick)
SVU – Schenk 21 pass from Pinkston (Kim kick)
E&H – Jordan 85 kickoff return (kick failed)
E&H – Jordan 17 pass from Steele (Knicely kick)
Att. – 1,000
Team Stats
First Downs: SVU 16, E&H 20; Rushes-Yards: SVU 34-30, E&H 45-187; Passing Yards: SVU 202, E&H 217; Comp.-Att.-Int: SVU 14-35-2, E&H; Fumbles-Lost: SVU, E&H 10-24-1; Penalties-Yards: SVU 2-20, E&H 7-50; Punts-Average: SVU 8-28, E&H 4-37
Individual Stats
RUSHING – SVU: Wood 12-21, Uasila’a 3-17, Jordan 1-8, Nelson 1-1, Johnson 4(-3), Pinkston 11(-13), Team 2(-1). E&H: Jordan 7-59, Overstreet 17-47, Tester 8-31, Taylor 5-21, Steele 3-16, Rice 1(-1), Team 3-10.
PASSING - SVU: Pinkston 14-35-2-202. E&H: Taylor 9-22-1-200, Steele 1-1-0-17, Tester 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING - SVU: Johansson 6-111, Schenk 4-64, Francois 1-12, Johnson 2-9, Lutu 1-6. E&H: Rice 4-158, Tester 2-23, Jordan 1-17, Griffith 1-12, Moore 1-9, Cosey 1(-2)
