WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Countdown to kickoff; Official practice begins as ETSU starts preparation for the spring season opener on Feb. 20

Football practice has started in the Southern Conference.
It’s spring football, but this time it’s not just preparation for the fall. There will be games, and they will count.
East Tennessee State began its first official day of practice for the upcoming 2021 spring football season on Wednesday at Greene Stadium.
It’s a new experience for all, with the Buccaneers preparing for its Feb. 20 season opener at home against Samford on Feb. 20. The spring season will replace the normal fall schedule that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t what you can expect, the way the past year has been, there is no predicting what is going to happen,” said ETSU third-year head coach Randy Sanders, during a zoom call with Southern Conference media last week. “I think we have a bunch of guys that are very eager to play football. We have a group that has been in for about a week, we have been conditioning, trying to get in shape.”
ETSU is looking to bounce back from last year’s 3-9 campaign, which came one season after posting an 8-4 mark and a share of the Southern Conference championship in 2018.
Sanders figures that is the reason the Buccaneers were picked eighth out of nine teams in the recent SoCon preseason football poll, which he hopes serves as motivation for his young team.
“Hell, no, I tell them to pay attention to it,” Sanders said. “Does it matter, no, it doesn’t matter, but they got picked us eighth, I hope they play with a little chip on their shoulder.”
Expected to lead ETSU in the upcoming season is junior running back Quay Holmes, one of five Buccaneers chosen to the All-SoCon preseason first team, along with tight end Nate Atkins, linebacker Blake Bockrath, offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts and defensive back Tyree Robinson.
“We feel like we have got a chance to have a pretty good football team. How good, it remains to be seen, but two years ago, we were able to win a share of the championship,” said Sanders, whose Bucs were 6-0 in games decided by three points or less in 2018, but dropped to 1-6 in games decided by seven or fewer points last season. “Last year obviously the final record wasn’t what we wanted. We felt like we had a pretty good football team last year, we just found little creative ways not to win games at the end a little bit.”
Sanders continually describes his club as “young,” with the bulk of the roster comprised of sophomores and freshmen. He does like their abilities though.
“I definitely feel like our team is confident, I definitely feel like our team is excited,” Sanders said. “I think we have got in many ways an improved team over what we had last year.
“We’re young, we’re very, very young and that is the concerning part to me, that is one of the scary things to me is how young we are. I think once we get out there and start playing I think we have some guys that will show up and play well.”
ETSU will play eight games over a nine-week period, concluding on April 17 against Chattanooga. The SoCon champion will earn a bid to the Football Championship Series playoffs, with five at-large bids available as well.
Just like the other nine football-playing teams in the SoCon, ETSU wants to be the one standing at the end, with little regard for their preseason position at the bottom of the league’s polls.
“I think we have a good league top to bottom so somebody is going to be picked on top, somebody is going to be picked on the bottom, but we have to go play,” Sanders said. “Hopefully our team will use our preseason rankings as a little bit of motivation, but it doesn’t matter.
“It is all a matter of what you do on Saturdays and what the final score is and then what you do on the next Saturday, one game at a time, one week at a time and at the end of the year hopefully we have improved that ranking somewhat.”
Sanders is looking to not only get his starters prepared for the season ahead, but everyone, even the freshmen who may not get redshirted since the spring campaign will not count toward the eligibility for players this season.
Let them play if they are needed.
“This is going to be a season where you are going to need everybody,” Sanders said. “I think this is going to be a year that you may be the fourth team left tackle and think you are not going to play, but you are one evening of COVID tests and contact tracing away from being the starter so everybody is going to have to be ready.
“We are going to have to have as many players as possible ready to play. It is going to be different, it is going to be unique, but sometimes different and unique is not bad….I think it is going to be fun season, it is going to be unique, it is going to be challenging, but I am looking forward to getting out there and playing that game.”
This won’t be the only football played by ETSU this year. The full 11-game fall schedule is expected to be held in the fall. That makes for at least 19 games in a single year for the Buccaneers, which Sanders feels like is a positive for all involved.
“If you love football this is a dream come true for a football player, you get a chance to play 19 games, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Sanders said. “So many people actually play football just to practice and lift weights and do that just for 11 opportunities. You have 19 opportunities so I think our guys have embraced that aspect of it, they are excited about it. I know I am excited about it.”
Sanders is just like the players in that he likes preparing for games, and the more the better.
“I have a whole lot more fun coaching games than I do sitting in this office trying to prepare for an upcoming season so we are looking forward to it, we are eager, hopefully everything will go off without a hitch,” he said. “There are going to be hitches, but hopefully everything will go off and we will play as many games as possible and we’re looking forward to trying to compete for a championship.”
