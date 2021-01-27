WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Countdown to kickoff; Official practice begins as ETSU starts preparation for the spring season opener on Feb. 20

Let them play if they are needed.

“This is going to be a season where you are going to need everybody,” Sanders said. “I think this is going to be a year that you may be the fourth team left tackle and think you are not going to play, but you are one evening of COVID tests and contact tracing away from being the starter so everybody is going to have to be ready.

“We are going to have to have as many players as possible ready to play. It is going to be different, it is going to be unique, but sometimes different and unique is not bad….I think it is going to be fun season, it is going to be unique, it is going to be challenging, but I am looking forward to getting out there and playing that game.”

This won’t be the only football played by ETSU this year. The full 11-game fall schedule is expected to be held in the fall. That makes for at least 19 games in a single year for the Buccaneers, which Sanders feels like is a positive for all involved.