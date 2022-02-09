WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Copas looking for a few good men to be Wasps

EMORY, Va. – Nick Copas fits the profile of the modern college football assistant.

The 26-year Kingsport resident is hip to the worlds of technology, social media, multi-tasking teenagers, and fast-paced offenses.

Those are just a few of the reason why Copas is the new recruiting coordinator for the Emory & Henry Wasps.

“It’s a fun challenge,” Copas said.

For the past few months, Copas and company have labored non-stop to stock the E&H roster for the rigors of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

Copas is a familiar face to many coaches in the Mountain Empire. He played football at Sullivan North and is the son of current West Ridge assistant Mike Copas.

For Nick, recruiting is about than Zoom meetings, Twitter posts, campus tours, texts and phone calls.

“It’s about making that personal connection,” Copas said. “The part of the job I enjoy the most is building those relationships with your staff and current players, and getting to know the new recruits and their families.”

It’s common for Copas to report to his office in the Brooks Field House between and 6 and 7 a.m. Fueled by countless injections of coffee, Copas often works his magic until past 11 p.m.

“It’s worth the effort to get the type of players we’ve recruited,” Copas said. “We wanted to bring in talented athletes and good people, and I feel great about our class.”

There are several themes to the second edition of scholarship recruits at E&H. The receivers will be taller, the offensive linemen will be bigger, and the entire roster will be quicker and deeper.

“It’s a new era with NCAA Division II, but it’s a great opportunity for our entire athletic program and college,” Copas said. “We’re all embracing it.”

Copas knows all about opportunities and dues paying. Just like current E&H offensive coordinator and former recurring coordinator Kamden BeCraft, Copas came to Emory as a volunteer assistant.

“That says a lot about the commitment of both guys,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “Kamden and Nick were not getting paid a penny when they got there, but they’ve worked hard to get where they’re at and they’ve done a great for job for us.”

Copas followed a circuitous path to E&H.

Following one year on the baseball team at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee, Copas transferred to East Tennessee State. He worked as a football assistant at Sullivan North and Science Hill before joining the E&H staff in 2019.

In addition to his role as head talent scout, Copas works with the E&H running backs.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what our staff has accomplished so far in recruiting,” Copas said. “We have a young staff and Coach Newsome makes sure everyone handles their business. It’s great to have a head coach who puts trust into his assistants and is fun to work for.”

Copas oversees the recruiting zones in Northeast Tennessee, western North Carolina and South Carolina.

By national signing day last Wednesday, the Wasps had signed 27 athletes to some form of scholarship. That list includes Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas and Graham linebacker Zach Blevins.

Newsome said his players are open to accepting involving NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals.

“It’s a whole new world in recruiting, and we welcome [NIL] packages as long as all the procedures are followed,” Newsome said. “It’s happening everywhere, including at the Division III level.”

With the multi-talented Copas, Newsome thinks he has the right person navigate the fluid college football landscape and the transition to the scholarship-world of the South Atlantic Conference.

“We’re getting the second wave of recruits now,” Copas said. “A lot of talented guys have signed with us, and there are lot good guys still out there.”

After working seven day weeks for several months does Copas plan to take a day off soon?

“No. Recruiting never stops and you’re always behind. But I love where I’m at.”