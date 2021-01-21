WATCH NOW: COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sting alert; Emory & Henry men’s basketball anxious for return to hardwood return to court

EMORY, Va. – Ben Thompson faced a variety of challenges in his debut season as men’s basketball coach at Emory & Henry.

The Wasps are already facing another obstacle this season, with the first three games cancelled.

In a Wednesday interview, Thompson confirmed the issue is COVID-19.

“We’re kind of in the COVID return to play protocol. I can’t touch on it much more than that,” Thompson said.

E&H is now scheduled to open the season on Feb. 2 at Roanoke College.

Thompson said he expects his team to return to the practice court “sometime next week.”

“Having to stop to stop and start is a challenge for anybody, but I expect our guys will come back ready to prepare and play,” Thompson said. “It’s just another set of adverse circumstances that we have to battle through.”

The gauntlet of the 2019-20 season included player departures and key injuries. The Wasps (7-19, 4-12) finished as the 10th seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, falling to Ferrum in the first round of the tournament.

E&H was picked to finish 11th among the 13 team ODAC teams in Wednesday’s coaches poll.