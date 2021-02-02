WATCH NOW: COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Southern Conference celebrates 100th anniversary with first season of spring football

The SoCon was able to get some indication how a football season would work during a pandemic from the 11 games played in the fall by league schools. The Citadel went 0-4 – including a loss at Clemson, while Western Carolina (North Carolina) and Mercer (Army) were each 0-3. Chattanooga also lost a single game to Western Kentucky.

“We are following the NCAA guidelines for testing in every sport. In football, we are testing once a week and having those tests done close enough to game day, we will follow those same guidelines like we are doing for every single sport,” Schaus said. “We have a commitment from all of our schools that we will be following those guidelines. I just believe it is based on health and safety, that the NCAA working with the CDC has put protocols in place.

“We have game management guidelines that will take place for our games as we follow at all of our venues so a lot of time and energy has been put into that. We are looking forward to this year and to do it in a safe way.”

***

Schaus said the possibility of fans at games will be up to the respective schools and the communities they reside in. East Tennessee State announced earlier this week that it would allow 30 percent capacity for games at Greene Stadium for its four home games.