WATCH NOW: COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Southern Conference celebrates 100th anniversary with first season of spring football

It’s almost time for spring football in the Southern Conference.
Normally, spring football is about preparing for the fall. This time, there are actual games, and they count.
Championships are even at stake.
The Southern Conference recently held a virtual media day in preparation for the upcoming season, which begins in 17 days. The normal fall season was wiped out by concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has certainly been a challenging and unusual year for all of us. We are very excited about being able to play football again,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “The decision to make the fall season into the spring was one that took a lot of thought, I think it was well discussed, had a lot of layers to it. I think at the end of the day it was just too much to try to do and I think it was the right choice.”
Instead, an eight-game conference-only spring slate will be played, with each school playing four home and four road games starting on Feb. 20 and running through April 17, with all nine football-playing schools planning to play ball. Only North Carolina-Greensboro does not offer football.
“There really hasn’t been any discussion about any of the schools not being interested in playing this season in the spring,” Schaus said. “Athletic directors have met weekly for most of this year and there was a commitment to try to play eight games so that is the full season that we announced.
“I have heard nothing different other than those schools being prepared to compete for the spring season.”
That doesn’t mean there still aren’t concerns about what lies ahead.
“We knew going to the spring wouldn’t guarantee that we wouldn’t have challenges, but I think we know more about the virus, I think we are better prepared in terms of our game management issues and we are really look forward to the season,” Schaus said. “I know we do this for our student-athletes. We are going to do it in a safe and healthy manner so we are excited about being able to play football again.”
The prize at the end will be a SoCon championship and an automatic bid to the Football Championship Series playoffs. The 16-team field, shortened from the usual 24 for this spring, will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids, with both the Ivy League and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) sitting out this spring.
The postseason begins on April 24 and concludes with the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas on May 15 or 16.
“I have tried to explain to folks that it is going to be a different year, we can’t compare it to our last year or two or three years ago, it is going to be unusual,” Schaus said. “We can’t be surprised, there may be some cancellations that take place along the way, but those decisions will be based on the health and safety of the student-athletes and all involved.
“We just have to stay positive, work through it the best we can. It may be a little awkward at times, but we are glad we are playing football. We think we can have a substantial season and one that really matters.”
***
It is during this most unique of seasons that the Southern Conference will celebrate its 100th year anniversary, having been founded in 1921. This will be the first one, however, that will include two football seasons in the same calendar year, with a full fall schedule of 11 games expected to begin in August.
“When I look at the longevity of our conference, it says a lot about the importance of stability and working through challenges,” Schaus said. “We have worked through world wars and pandemics and [the] disco era, you name some of the crazy things that have happened and we have gone through it.
“I think it speaks a lot about our leadership and the commitment to this conference even though there have been some different members to be a part of it so our celebration is talking about our great history. We are celebrating the teams that we have now, the 10 institutions that are just outstanding. Then with our strategic planning models we are looking ahead to build and continue to grow our conference in the future.”
***
Schaus covered a variety of subjects, including the possibility of expanded television coverage of games involving FCS schools. While he doesn’t expect much change from the usual ESPN, ESPN Plus and Nexstar regional games, he is hopeful that more eyes will be on the screens due to the demand for football.
“I think they are really full, they have had a lot of makeup situations and a lot of sports that have overlapped in the areas that they are not used to,” he said. “[There are no] changes that we are aware of for this year for FCS football, but I think that the audiences will be great. There is going to be more people watching the games because there is going to be really high caliber football that is going to be available for all fans.”
***
He was asked several questions about the coronavirus protocols, including whether games that are canceled could be played at later dates. Unlike basketball where games have been rescheduled, don’t expect to happen with football.
“We are looking at not really a lot of flexibility in rescheduling games. There is a window of time to play our eight games in,” he said. “Football is not going to be the same way. I really don’t see those games being made up.
“Those are some of the challenges that we have. We have a number of other sports that rescheduling games just based on the nature of the sport and the available time isn’t going to be available. I don’t anticipate us rescheduling football games that are missed.”
***
Schaus said the SoCon is following NCAA guidelines of testing for COVID-19 at least once a week. He added that no decisions have been made yet on the minimum number of players in position groups that would be required to play a game if a team is hit with positive tests.
The SoCon was able to get some indication how a football season would work during a pandemic from the 11 games played in the fall by league schools. The Citadel went 0-4 – including a loss at Clemson, while Western Carolina (North Carolina) and Mercer (Army) were each 0-3. Chattanooga also lost a single game to Western Kentucky.
“We are following the NCAA guidelines for testing in every sport. In football, we are testing once a week and having those tests done close enough to game day, we will follow those same guidelines like we are doing for every single sport,” Schaus said. “We have a commitment from all of our schools that we will be following those guidelines. I just believe it is based on health and safety, that the NCAA working with the CDC has put protocols in place.
“We have game management guidelines that will take place for our games as we follow at all of our venues so a lot of time and energy has been put into that. We are looking forward to this year and to do it in a safe way.”
***
Schaus said the possibility of fans at games will be up to the respective schools and the communities they reside in. East Tennessee State announced earlier this week that it would allow 30 percent capacity for games at Greene Stadium for its four home games.
“I think each school and their state is going to see what is available and it will be up to each school to make those decisions,” he said. “We will have separation between all of the groups on the field and the stands so that fans in the stands should not impact the health and safety of the players or coaches on the field.
“We have very strict protocols about that so I wouldn’t expect a lot of fans. Those are things that would be an individual school’s decision.”
***
A fall football season is slated to begin as normal in August, leaving precious little time between the end of the spring season and the start of the fall campaign. Schaus doesn’t anticipate that being too much for college teams to handle, adding that the NCAA set the maximum number of regular season games as eight for the spring.
“I think we are relying on the NCAA and their medical experts…,” Schaus said. “With the testing protocols, the safety protocols, the schools have done an outstanding job implementing them and they will certainly be in place. There are quite a number of months that take place before practices will begin for the fall.
“That was a question that was asked on a national level, not just within our conference, to determine what would be a safe area and I think those are discussions that took place with the NCAA medical committee and some of those experts to help guide conferences and schools in that regard.”
***
Fall football can wait for now. Spring football is on the horizon, and the SoCon is ready for whatever lies ahead.
“I know this is an unusual year,” Schaus said. “It may not be clean and it may be a little messy at times, but we are playing football. We are going to do it in a safe way and I think it could be an exciting year.”