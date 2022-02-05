WATCH NOW: COLLEGE BASKETBALL: King women led by seniors in downing Francis Marion

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Seniors are expected to make plays when they count most.

Four King women did just that on Saturday afternoon, helping the Tornado to pull out a thrilling 94-87 Conference Carolinas overtime win over Francis Marion at the Student Complex Center.

King (10-7, 9-5), which plays three road games this week, was able to snap a two-game losing skid to remain in the top half of the league.

“This was a huge win,” King interim head coach Michael Phelps said. “We were actually on a losing streak. I think it is going to put us right back in the position where we might be able to climb back up to the top of the conference standings.”

Trinity Lee contributed 26 points, going 9-for-11 from the field, including 4-5 from 3-point range, while Ryleigh Fritz added 18 points – including the final six points for King in regulation – along with six rebounds and three assists.

Caroline Harville tallied eight points, 10 boards, four assists and three steals, while Desiree Bates added eight points – including 6-6 from the free throw line - and seven rebounds.

The lone non-senior starter was sophomore Brianna Dunbar, who had 19 points, including an off-balanced 3 and two free throws in the final 42 seconds of overtime to preserve the win.

Phelps credited the bench, which contributed 15 points, for allowing the starters to play fresher in overtime. That included Virginia High graduates Jada Campbell (five points, three rebounds) and Madison Worley (three rebounds).

“In the overtime we were actually able to keep the starters in because the second team came in and played so well,” Phelps said. “It gave our starters a break and they were able to finish that overtime game.”

Francis Marion (11-8, 10-7) led 75-71 with 3:12 to play when Fritz made plays, connecting once on a drive to the hoop, and drawing fouls on two other attempts, making all four free throws, including the final two with 17.9 seconds to play that forced the extra period.

Fritz was 8-of-10 from the charity stripe, while Dunbar was 7-for-12.

Francis Marion missed a potential game-winning 3 at the buzzer and point guard Zaria Woods was also lost with five fouls.

“What hurt them and helped us is their point guard fouled out and that was really because of Ryleigh because she really put the pressure on her playing on the inside and the outside,” Phelps said. “Ryleigh took advantage of it with her skill set. She can post and she can dribble and she can shoot.”

Lee and Dunbar combined for 15 of King’s 17 overtime points, with Harville adding a baseline jumper to put the Tornado up to stay 86-84. Lee followed with a long 3-pointer and Dunbar then canned a hurried 3-pointer of her own to end any hopes for the Patriots.

“It was just back and forth, back and forth,” Phelps said. “I have got to give credit to Francis Marion, they had us down with two seconds left on the shot clock and Bri hit the fadeaway 3-pointer going to the right side.

“It was a tough shot. When that went in I said this overtime is going to be our night. If we are going to another overtime I think we will be able to get them, but we were able to finish them off.”

Lauryn Taylor led the Patriots with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Scarlett Gilmore tallied 18 points, while Jade Richards added 12 and Woods had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

COLLEGE MEN

Francis Marion 88, King 86

Tionne Rollins was in the zone and the Tornado paid for it.

“Tionne had a great game. He was feeling it, if he hadn’t been that hot we wouldn’t have had a chance because King is such a good offensive team,” Francis Marion head coach Gary Edwards said. “It is a very, very hard to keep them from scoring so you have got to score a bunch of points yourself.”

Rollins did, scoring 32 points, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line to lift the Patriots past King. Rollins hit two free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining for the deciding points.

“He is really good. When a guy has got his game going like that you have got to find ways to stop that,” King head coach Jason Gillespie said. “When you are 6-for-7 from 3, it is hard to do that in a gym by yourself. “Hats off to him, he played a great game offensively and they just kept battling and they didn’t go away on us.”

King (10-10, 7-9) led 80-75 with 4:55 to play when Rollins and Jonah Pierce – who had 22 points and 12 boards – proved to be too much for the Tornado, scoring 11 of the Patriots’ final 13 points.

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays led the Vikings with 29 points, including three 3s and 8-for-9 from the free throw line. He made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Tornado to within 43-41 at the break, but his final shot from halfcourt was well off the mark.

“It would not have surprised me if old 10 [Mays] for King had made that last shot, he hit one at the end of the first half like that. He is a heckuva shooter,” Edwards said. “They are a good team, we feel very, very fortunate to get out of here with a win.”

Brandon Lamberth added 14 points for King, while Isaiah Curry had 12 points and six boards. Darron Howard was 3-3 from long range for 11 points, while Connor Jordan – who was called for the foul on Rollins in the final seconds – had nine points and four assists.

“We played well enough to win in spots, but our energy and effort wasn’t where it needed to be for a full 40 [minutes] and we are still looking for that game,” Gillespie said. “We haven’t put a whole game together, two full halves.”

Nick Silva added 11 points for Francis Marion (9-10, 7-10) while Jose Benitez had 11 points and six assists against King, which begins a three-game road trip this week.

“This league is unforgiving and if you slip just a little bit you are going to lose three in a row like we just did or you are going to have some struggles,” Gillespie said. “We have got to find some resilient guys that are going to help us battle through this.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.