WATCH NOW: COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Honaker leads UVa-Wise to 103-95 OT win over Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Grayson Honaker’s minutes for the season had equaled his uniform number: 0.
His chance finally came on Saturday.
“I knew I was going to get in. I didn’t know I was going to get in as early as I did, but I just knew as soon as he called my name I was going to be ready to come out and play,” Honaker said.
The former Honaker High School standout scored 23 points off the bench in his first minutes for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, leading the Highland Cavaliers to their first win of the season in an entertaining 103-95 overtime win over Emory & Henry on Saturday afternoon.
“He has just gotten better and better every single day,” UVa-Wise head coach Blake Mellinger said. “He has earned his minutes and I was really pleased to see him come in and succeed because he deserves it.”
Honaker, who scored 1,895 points in three seasons at Honaker before transferring to Hargrave Military Academy, wasted no time making an impact, entering with 13:27 left in the first half, connecting on 8-of-13 shots from the field, including a trio of 3s for the Cavaliers.
“It feels awesome, especially playing Emory because this was a big game for us,” said Honaker, who set a VHSL record at Honaker by making 17 3s in a game. “I just wanted to go out and help the team as much as possible because we have struggled shooting the ball from outside and that is one thing that is my go-to. I just tried to come in and be as effective as I could. I just thank my teammates because they fought to the end for this game, I am just really proud of all of them.”
“We told our guys what he was going to do and he just came in and did it,” added Emory & Henry College head coach Ben Thompson. “We didn’t do a great job of slowing him down.”
It was a back-and-forth game that included 15 lead changes and 12 ties, the final one coming on a 3-point basket by Makai Vassell with 13.5 seconds left to force overtime at 89-all.
“It a great win, it was rival game,” said Vassell, who led all scorers with 26 points and had a game-high nine rebounds. “We put a lot of importance into this game so it was good to come out here and get a dub. We played hard, we played with each other and that is all we have got to do.”
UVa-Wise (1-9) took control in the overtime period, hitting its first four shots during an 11-3 run on 3s by Honaker and Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central), and a pair of two-pointers from Joel Pettiford and Tyler Lloyd, to claim victory in the first meeting between the Southwest Virginia schools since Dec. 12, 2009, also won by the Cavaliers.
Bradley Dean (Gate City) added 12 points and five assists, while Lloyd had 19 points and Pettiford tallied 13 points and eight boards in a game at the King Center.
“We just needed to get the monkey off our back more than anything,” said Mellinger, whose grandfather, Arnold Mellinger, coached at both Emory & Henry and nearby Patrick Henry High School. “We have fought through some things here early on in the season and we needed to get that stigma away. I think now that we have done that we can build on and hopefully proceed moving forward.”
Both are young teams, with a combined two seniors and five juniors, in addition to having 10 players from nine local high schools, including freshman Gabe Brown (Ridgeview), who had a monster game for Emory & Henry with 18 points, six rebounds and seven blocked shots. Classmate Cade Looney (Grundy) added 15 points and four steals for the Wasps.
“It has been a lot of fun, it has been a lot of hard work, a lot of early mornings, but so far it has been pretty smooth,” said Brown, of his transition to the college game. “It is a lot different from high school.”
“It was great to see some of these local guys,” said McAmis, who had eight points for the Cavs. “They are great guys, great players. I think it was a good showing for Southwest Virginia to see some of these guys out here playing.”
Emory & Henry (6-3) took an 88-83 second half lead with 2:27 left, but the Cavaliers outscored the Wasps 20-7 from that point.
“We just didn’t defend really well, credit to them for coming back. I think we were up 5 with a minute and half to go,” Thompson said. “They are a lot more experienced team than we are right now. Playing so many young guys, we have got to be better in those moments and learn from it.”
These clubs will meet again on Jan. 25 in Wise, and will become regulars on the hardwood next season when the Wasps joined the Cavaliers in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.
“I think anytime you have got two teams an hour, hour and 15 minutes apart, the same conference, I am sure it will be a rivalry,” McAmis said. “I know a lot of those guys, it is just intense on the court, but once you get off it is not that big of a deal.
“I am not too big into rivalries and all that stuff, it is just the next opponent. It does feel good, it feels good to get a win, that is for sure.”
Honaker expects more close games in the future.
“The atmosphere was insane and I think that always makes a player better with the atmosphere and both crowds going at you,” Honaker said. “The intensity of it, you really get into it. It was an awesome environment.”
UVa-Wise travels to Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday, while Emory & Henry will meet D’Youville College out of Buffalo, New York on Tuesday at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.
