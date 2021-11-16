WATCH NOW: COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Emory & Henry men's basketball capsule

Thompson was not pleased with the mental approach of his players against Alice Lloyd.

“It was good for our guys to understand that you can’t just walk in a gym and things go your way, you have to earn everything,” Thompson said. “Alice Lloyd is a very good team with tons of experience and quality coaching, and they made us pay for every mistake.

“I’m glad that we learned from that experience and bounced back with the proper mindset against Warren Wilson.”

A total of 12 players scored for E&H in the win, with Brown (18 points) and 6-foot-4 senior Anthony Williams (12 points) setting the pace.

Leftwich (Liberty Christian Academy), Brown (Ridgeview) and the 6-8 Looney (Grundy) have been the early standouts among the eight player freshman class. Looney contributed 18 points and five rebounds against Alice Lloyd.

“We have a good mix of talented local guys along with guys from other areas, and they will all be able to contribute in some way,” Thompson said. “It’s a good sign when you are two games into your season and two different freshmen have been leading scorers while others have started and been major contributors.”

Holliday paced the team in scoring last season with 16 points per game.