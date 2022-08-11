WATCH NOW: Center of attention: Snapping footballs is part of family tradition for Singleton

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon head football coach Garrett Amburgey is a fan of senior center Eli Singleton.

“He’s the epitome of what every Abingdon player should be about,” Amburgey said.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Singleton embraces his role as a leader on the practice field and in the weight room.

“It means a lot for me to be an Abingdon Falcon,” Singleton said. “My dad started taking me to games here when I was in the sixth grade. I’ve got a lot of good memories of star players and successful teams.”

Some of the most indelible memories for Singleton were Friday nights watching his brother, Isaac, player center for the Falcons.

“We played a lot of backyard football growing up and we still talk about technique and other parts of the game,” Eli said.

There was another important figure in those backyard sessions at the Singleton household. Brian Singleton, father of Isaac and Eli, also occupied the center spot for the Abingdon football team.

“I don’t have any videos of my father, but we’ve all watched my brother,” Eli said. “Those games are fun to look back on.”

Just like the catching position in baseball, the center position comes with all sorts of mental and physical challenges. There is rarely a long line to play center at youth league football tryouts.

How did Eli end up following the lead of his father and brother?

“I just went wherever the coaches wanted me to play and where I could help the team,” Singleton said, “I was a guard in little league, but I eventually wound up at center.”

During his first two seasons on the AHS varsity, Eli watched and learned as upperclassmen Spencer Buddington and Josh Lockhart helped to guide the offensive line.

“Both of those guys were excellent centers,” Singleton said. “They motivated me.”

Singleton earned the starting spot last year and he was a key reason why the Falcons (12-2) earned their third Mountain 7 District title in four years along with their first regional crown since 1979.

In addition to his leadership at center, Singleton started at defensive end most of last season.

“I watched guys like Dylan Hale and River Carter play on great teams here,” said Singleton, who has a grade point average in the 3.8 range. “Those were nice memories, and we’ve been able to create some of our own.”

Abingdon currently has 62 players but playmakers such as running back Malique Hounshell, quarterback Cole Lambert and receiver Haynes Carter have graduated.

Singleton is just one of nine seniors on the team, but there is good news.

Four of the eight returning starters are offensive linemen. That cast includes senior Dasean Lucas (6-0, 285), junior Noah Gilliam (5-10, 220), senior Kadin Hounshell (6-0, 260) and Singleton

Sophomore Lucas Honaker (6-1, 165) is the new quarterback, with senior Ector Taylor (5-10, 165) working at tailback.

‘It can be an adjustment process with so many new guys, but we just have to move on,” Singleton said. “We’re pretty much a blank slate right now and we have to prove ourselves again. I think the number of players we have shows that kids have interest in this program.”

Singleton and Lucas are proven enforcers on the line.

“I’ve gone one-and-one against Dasean a few times in practice and it was an experience,” Singleton said. “He’s a strong man who does everything right.”

Amburgey has stressed line play since he’s first day on the job. He likes his current crew of pounders.

“Any running back should feel fortunate to have that kind of line,” Amburgey said. “It’s a talented group, and we’re glad that Eli is part of it. He comes to work every day and never takes a play off.”

The new-look Falcons will be on display Saturday morning at Emory & Henry in a scrimmage involving Virginia High and Bluefield, West Virginia.

Look for Singleton to star in his familiar role.

“I just show up every day and try my hardest,” Singleton said. “Last year is in the past. It’s time to go back to work.”