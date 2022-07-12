WATCH NOW: Carrier, Henderson Motorsports still celebrating victory

ABINGDON, Va. – The messages just keep on coming for Chris Carrier.

Over the past four days, the Bristol, Tennessee, native said he has received more 200 texts, emails, phone calls and interview requests.

“It’s been a humbling experience,” Carrier said. “A lot of people respect what we’ve accomplished.”

That accomplishment came in Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Couse in Lexington, Ohio.

In one of the year’s most popular stories across all three of the top levels of NASCAR, Carrier and the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team defied the odds by winning with driver Parker Kligerman.

Carrier, who guides Kligerman as crew chief, is the only full-time employee for the part-time organization. But that’s only part of this story.

“I’m blessed to have a bunch of experienced and qualified people helping me in the pits and at the race shop,” Carrier said. “We all made it happen Saturday.”

The legacy of Henderson Motorsports dates back to the old NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Series and the founding of the NASCAR Busch (Xfinity) Series in 1982.

Food Country USA owner Charlie Henderson created the team, which ranks as one of oldest in the sport.

The trophy from the Mid-Ohio conquest can be found on Henderson’s desk at the East Main Street location of Food Country in Abingdon.

Henderson watched the race from his home and has since viewed the replay three times.

“That was one of the best races I’ve seen in a while,” Henderson said. “Chris set the car up just right and Parker wasn’t about to get beat. Those last two laps were really exciting.”

The homespun Henderson has formed a bond with Kligerman. A polished and articulate native of Stamford, Connecticut, the 31-year-old Kligerman doubles a NASCAR pit reporter and analyst for NBC Sports.

Since joining Henderson Motorsports in 2016, Kligerman has earned two wins. And over the past two seasons, Kligerman and Carrier have recorded 10 top-10 finishes in just 19 starts.

“Parker is one of a kind,” Henderson said. “He’s not only a good race car driver with a big future in the sport, but he’s also a fine young man. We’re fortunate to have him.”

Henderson Motorsports general manager Don Henderson has faced a familiar question since Saturday’s victory.

Is the team considering a full-time run for the Truck championship next year?

“If we can find enough funding, we’d love to do it and so would Parker,” Don Henderson said.

Don Henderson said the team is currently working on proposals and attempting to line up partners.

“This is not an easy sport, but Chris knows what it takes to reach the top level and win. That makes a big difference,” Don said.

For now, the schedule for the remainder of this season with Kligerman includes Kansas Speedway (Sept. 9), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 15), Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 1) and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 22.

“Chris and I developed a plan at start of the season and things have come together pretty well,” Don Henderson said.

That plan had a circle around the Mid-Ohio stop since it was limited to drivers and teams from the Truck series.

“We felt that we had a good chance to go up there and win,” Henderson said. “I’m very proud of everybody on our team for making it happen.”

Henderson earned a degree of fame late in Saturday’s race when the television cameras showed him working as a jackman on the Kligerman car. Since the pit stops on the expansive road course were controlled, crews were not under as much pressure in terms of quick execution.

Henderson was a standout offensive lineman and linebacker at Abingdon High School, and later played one year of football at Carson- Newman University. The president of Food Country USA, Henderson served as the regular jackman for the team for over 10 years beginning in 1993.

With the team now relying on crewmen from the Stewart Haas Racing for other races, Henderson had not performed jackman duties in five years before Saturday.

“It’s a young man’s sport, but it was fun to get back out there and do it again,” Henderson said. “Saturday was a big day for our entire operation, including the customers and employees from each of our 10 stores.”

Both Henderson and Carrier struggled to control their emotions in post-race interviews.

“Oh my gosh, that was one of the biggest wins I’ve ever been a part of,” Carrier said. “But the thing that gives me the most gratification is seeing the smiles of the people around me.

“I went to the pharmacy on Monday in Abingdon and there was a sign congratulating us on our win. You won’t see that for the NASCAR teams in North Carolina. Saturday was a win for everyone in the entire area.”

The Henderson team members drove back from Ohio after the race, arriving in Abingdon around 12:30 a.m.

Carrier and his part-time staff of mechanics were back in the shop on Monday morning. In a brief back Tuesday afternoon, Carrier and longtime master mechanic Phil Tuell (Blountville) joked that average age for the Kligerman pit crew on Saturday was 57.

“How many car owners do you see jacking their own cars,” Carrier said. “We all get along well here and we believe in each other.”

Along with Tuell and Carrier, the Henderson team includes transporter driver John Light (Blountville), Pat Brewer (Jefferson City, Tenn.), Heath Silver, Tom Clavette and former Rich Valley football star and coach Billy Wyatt, who displayed the pit board sign for Kligerman.

Journalists from across the country have documented the “David vs. Goliath” narrative of Saturday’s win at Mid-Ohio and Carrier is schedule to appear on a national radio interview this afternoon on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to share more of the story.

“I’m going on vacation to the beach on Saturday, so things will probably sink in more there,” Carrier said. “The pace will be busy when I get back because we have to prepare three different trucks for four races.”

Carrier was still sorting through his messages late Tuesday afternoon. One call from NASCAR legend Morgan Shepherd resonated.

“Morgan is battling Parkinson’s disease, but he called and left me a message. That meant a lot to me,” Carrier said.

“I’ve put in a lot of hours and years into NASCAR, and I’ve been fortunate to be associated with some really good people. It feels great to share this win with my friends.”