WATCH NOW: BRISTOL THROWDOWN: Practice session all about comfort zone

Opening ceremonies are set for 7:20 tonight, with the 25-lap, $10,000-win feature to follow after the heat races.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Gravel said. “I don’t know if the track is going to be the same or not. You just have to adjust.”

Gravel said he was focused on NASCAR when BMS last hosted the top stars and cars of the Sprint Car world in 2000 and 2001.

“I didn’t even know what a Sprint Car really was then, but I had the World of Outlaws (video) game and I played that a lot,” Gravel said. “To win at Bristol would definitely be cool.”

According to Gravel, there is only thing missing from this Sprint Car celebration in the hills of Northeast Tennessee.

“Man, I just wish there was no COVID and that we could have this place packed,” Gravel said. “I can only imagine what racing is like here at night. Hopefully, we can come back one day with no restrictions and put on an amazing race.”

The Throwdown also features action in the Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified Series, commonly known as the Beasts from the Northeast.