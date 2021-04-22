WATCH NOW: BRISTOL THROWDOWN: Practice session all about comfort zone

BRISTOL, Tenn. – World of Outlaws Sprint Car veteran David Gravel had a basic goal for Thursday night’s Bristol Throwdown practice session.
It was all about finding a comfort zone around the high-banked, .533-mile oval.
“Bristol is an intimidating place,” Gravel said. “The series hasn’t been here in a long time, and I’ve never been here.”
The 28-year-old from Watertown, Connecticut was a quick learner.
In the opening hot lap session, Gravel posted a lap of 14.286 seconds. Donny Schatz was the only driver faster on the night with a textbook performance of 14.210 at an average speed of 133.258 mph in his Tony Stewart Racing entry.
Gravel was also among the fastest in drivers in all four of his practice groups on a night where the racing surface grew increasingly wide.
“You need a lot of confidence to run the top of the track,” Gravel said, “I felt pretty confident with what we had going on.”
The track record of 13.860 at over 138-mph set by Sammy Swindell in 2000 remained intact.
“We can only run go so fast with a winged Sprint Car because we have so much downforce,” Gravel said. “It feels fast, but it doesn’t feel out-of-control fast.”
Opening ceremonies are set for 7:20 tonight, with the 25-lap, $10,000-win feature to follow after the heat races.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Gravel said. “I don’t know if the track is going to be the same or not. You just have to adjust.”
Gravel said he was focused on NASCAR when BMS last hosted the top stars and cars of the Sprint Car world in 2000 and 2001.
“I didn’t even know what a Sprint Car really was then, but I had the World of Outlaws (video) game and I played that a lot,” Gravel said. “To win at Bristol would definitely be cool.”
According to Gravel, there is only thing missing from this Sprint Car celebration in the hills of Northeast Tennessee.
“Man, I just wish there was no COVID and that we could have this place packed,” Gravel said. “I can only imagine what racing is like here at night. Hopefully, we can come back one day with no restrictions and put on an amazing race.”
The Throwdown also features action in the Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified Series, commonly known as the Beasts from the Northeast.
Second-generation racer Max McLaughlin topped the third DIRTcar hot lap session with a time of 17.420, while Mike Gular (17.361) and NASCAR Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen (17.403) led the second session.
Heavy hitters such as Brett Hearn, 2019 series champ Mat Williamson, Matt Sheppard and Danny Johnson are also in the DIRTcar field.
World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown Roster
NOS Sprint Car Series
1A – Jacob Allen (Hanover, Pa.)
1S – Logan Schuchart (Hanover, Pa.)
2 – David Gravel (Watertown, Conn.)
2C – Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City)
3Z – Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, Pa.)
5 – Brent Marks (Myerstown, Pa.)
7BC – Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis)
7S – Jason Sides (Bartlett, Tenn.)
9 – James McFadden (Alice Springs, Australia)
9JR – Derek Hagar (Marion, Ark.)
11 – Ian Madsen (St. Mary’s, Australia)
11K – Kraig Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)
13 – Justin Peck (Monrovia, Ind.)
15 – Donny Schatz (Fargo, N.D.)
15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas)
17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (Wooster, Ohio)
18 – Gio Scelzi (Fresno, Calif.)
19 – Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, Ind.)
19P – Paige Polyak (Tiffin, Ohio)
20 – Ryan Taylor (Perkasie, Pa.)
21 – Brian Brown (Grain Valley, Mo.)
23 – Paul McMahan (Nashville, Tenn.)
24 – Rico Abreu (St. Helena, Calif.)
24R – Jac Haudenschild (Wooster, Ohio)
24M – Kerry Madsen (St. Mary’s, Australia)
26 – Cory Eliason (Visalia, Calif.)
27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, Kan.)
33M – Mason Daniel (Springville, Calif.)
41 – Carson Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.)
44W – Austen Wheatley (Lake Stevens, Wash.)
49 – Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, Calif.)
57 – Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.)
71 – Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, Ind.)
72 – Tim Shaffer (Aliquippa, Pa.)
73 – Scotty Thiel (Sheboygan, Wis.)
83 – Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas)
83R – Lynton Jeffrey (Sydney, Australia)
85 – Dustin Daggett (Portland, Mich.)
Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds Series
X-Chad Phelps (Mexico, N.Y.)
1-Tyler Dippel (Wallkill, N.Y.)
1-Jackson Gill (Plessis, N.Y.)
2A-Mike Gular (Green Lake, Pa.)
2L-Jack Lehner (Saragota Springs, N.Y.)
R2-Rusty Smith (Bethlehem, Pa.)
3-Justin Haers (Phelps, N.Y.)
3B-Chad Brachmann (North Tonawanda, N.Y.)
3J-Marc Johnson (Guilderland, N.Y.)
4*-Kevin Root (Geneva, N.Y.)
5H-Chris Hile (Oswego, N.Y.)
8-Rich Scagliotta (Hillsborough, N.J.)
9S-Matt ShepPa.rd (Savannah, N.Y.)
14W-Ryan Watt (Boyertown, Pa.)
17D-Marcus Dinkins (Watkins Glen, N.Y.)
19M-Jessey Mueller (Olmstedville, N.Y.)
20-Brett Hearn (Sussex, N.J.)
21A-Peter Britten (Queensland, Australia)
22-Brandon Walters (Unadilla, N.Y.)
23-Kyle Coffey (Caledonia, N.Y.)
25R-Erick Rudolph (Ransomville, N.Y.)
27J-Danny Johnson (Phelps, N.Y.)
28-Jordan McCreadie (Watertown, N.Y.)
32C-Max McLaughlin (Mooresville, N.C.)
35-Mike Mahaney (Elizabethtown, N.Y.)
42P-Pat Ward (Genoa, N.Y.)
43-Keith Flach (Ravena, N.Y.)
43-Jimmy Horton (Neshanic Station, N.J.)
44-Stewart Friesen (Ontario, Canada)
48Too-Dave Rauscher (Waterloo, N.Y.)
66X-Carey Terrance (Hogansburg, N.Y.)
83-Brian Swartzlander (Leechburg, Pa.)
83JR-Tim Sears Jr. (Clay, N.Y.)
84-Gary Tomkins (Clifton Springs, N.Y.)
88-Mat Williamson (Ontario, Canada)