WATCH NOW: BRISTOL THROWDOWN: Dominant on dirt; Larson expects “unreal” speed in quest to add Bristol Throwdown to his growing legacy on dirt

“Paul is ridiculously smart, so I trust him completely,” Larson said. “For the most part, we ran a similar package almost everywhere we went last year. I’m sure Bristol will be slightly different, but (Silva) has got it under control.”

Larson is coming off a victory in last weekend’s All-Star Circuit of Champions event at Williams Grove Speedway, a half-mile track located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Larson expects several adjustments for the high banks of Bristol.

“Last year I was racing almost every day of the week. We built a huge notebook and I was fresh as a driver,” Larson said. “Now, this is only my second race back in the Sprint Car since November so there’s some rust there.

“The Outlaws are just so much more aggressive than the All-Stars with double-file restarts and such. It’s the little things you have to perfect to be good with the World of Outlaws.”

One of the primary rivals for Larson this weekend will be his brother-in-law – series points leader Brad Sweet.

“I’m really competitive with Brad, I want to beat him more so than anybody and I’m sure the same goes for me with him,” Larson said. “Brad is by far the best driver out there right now with the best team. He will definitely be the guy to beat.