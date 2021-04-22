WATCH NOW: BRISTOL THROWDOWN: Dominant on dirt; Larson expects “unreal” speed in quest to add Bristol Throwdown to his growing legacy on dirt

The stars from the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series face plenty of variables entering this weekend’s Bristol Throwdown, but Kyle Larson is sure of one tasty ingredient.
“Speeds will be unreal,” said Larson in a Zoom conference. “It will be kind of like fighter jets going around in a circle.”
Larson knows speed.
In 2020, the 28-year-old native of Elk Grove, California, earned 46 wins in 97 races on dirt. That mark included 12 World of Outlaws victories.
“Dirt racing is super important to me,” Larson said. “It’s what I grew up doing and I’ve known it all my life. When they were putting the dirt down at Bristol, I really wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.”
In addition to nearly winning a pair of Super Late Model races at BMS in mid-March, Larson earned the pole in the first NASCAR Cup race on a dirt surface since 1970. Larson was forced to settle for the No. 29 finishing position in that Food City Dirt Race after his car was damaged in an early crash with Christopher Bell.
“We had a tough day in the Cup car, but we still had a lot of fun,” said Larson, who also competed in the March 29 NASCAR Truck Series event at BMS.
Larson will team with battle-tested crew chief and car owner Paul Silva this weekend in his first 2021 World of Outlaws start.
“Paul is ridiculously smart, so I trust him completely,” Larson said. “For the most part, we ran a similar package almost everywhere we went last year. I’m sure Bristol will be slightly different, but (Silva) has got it under control.”
Larson is coming off a victory in last weekend’s All-Star Circuit of Champions event at Williams Grove Speedway, a half-mile track located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Larson expects several adjustments for the high banks of Bristol.
“Last year I was racing almost every day of the week. We built a huge notebook and I was fresh as a driver,” Larson said. “Now, this is only my second race back in the Sprint Car since November so there’s some rust there.
“The Outlaws are just so much more aggressive than the All-Stars with double-file restarts and such. It’s the little things you have to perfect to be good with the World of Outlaws.”
One of the primary rivals for Larson this weekend will be his brother-in-law – series points leader Brad Sweet.
“I’m really competitive with Brad, I want to beat him more so than anybody and I’m sure the same goes for me with him,” Larson said. “Brad is by far the best driver out there right now with the best team. He will definitely be the guy to beat.
“The best sprint car drivers in the world will be here, and the list of drivers who could win goes on and on. We are just a part-time team, but we feel like we do a good job and we proved last year that we can win any day of the week.”
Larson said he has had the Bristol Throwdown circled on his calendar.
“There’s not too many people who can say they’ve won on the dirt at Bristol, so I would like to do that for sure,” Larson said. “You want to win all of them, but you want to win the special ones. This is one of those, and it’s a track with so much history.”
Other drivers to watch in the 38-car Sprint Car field include 10-time series champ Donny Schatz, Kraig Kinser, David Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi, and Rico Abreu.
What sort of times does Larson anticipate this weekend?
“It’s going to be ultra-fast racing for sure,” Larson said. “I mean you’ve got sprint cars at over 900 horsepower weighing 1,400 pounds vs. a Cup car at 3,500 pounds and around 750 horsepower. I think lap times will be crazy fast — like 12 seconds.”
Reserved grandstand ticket prices are $40 each for Friday and Saturday.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544