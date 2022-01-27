WATCH NOW: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: RETURN OF THE DIRT; BMS being converted into dirt track for second straight year

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans and racers expressed awe at the grand dirt transformation of Bristol Motor Speedway last spring.

That shock and awe extends to BMS president Jerry Caldwell.

“I was in the track Wednesday showing some people around and it’s amazing to see everything come together and happen so quickly,” said Caldwell in a Thursday afternoon interview.

The second dirt makeover at BMS began in early January following the conclusion of the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights program.

Once a protective barrier of sawdust was placed on the track surface, workers from Baker’s Construction Services put down the initial layers of dirt. A stream of dump trucks made dirt deposits on Thursday.

“We’ve got a great group here jumping on the work and they are full steam ahead,” Caldwell said.

Due to rain, both the Food City Dirt Race for the Cup Series and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt were pushed to Monday, March 29 last season.

The second edition of the BMS dirt days is set for Easter weekend. The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held Saturday, April 16, with the Food City Dirt Race to follow the next day. Both events are scheduled at night.

Caldwell said he heard from many fans who appreciated the unique nature of the event.

“Overall the feedback was positive,” Caldwell said. “Unfortunately, we had to deal with the weather situation. This year we’re hoping to have both races at night, as they should be run, and on individual days.”

The biggest complaint from fans and racers last year was the dust buildup, a common occurrence at weekly short tracks.

“Tracks aren’t made for two big heavy [race cars] to run that many laps in one day without a lot of treatment to the surface,” Caldwell said. “We had fabulous racing for our other dirt races that were held at night. And that’s what we expect this year.”

The fun will begin on Mach 20 with the Karl Kustoms Dirt Nationals. That event, which will continue through April 2, will feature some of the nation’s elite Super Late Model competitors battling over four races with the points champion earning $100,000. There will also be action in the Modified, Open Wheel Modified, Stock, Sport Mod and Hornet classes.

Following the NASCAR weekend at BMS, the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash returns on April 28-30. The Bash, which spotlights a stellar field of Late Models and Sprint Car drivers, was held on separate weekends in 2021.

What part of the 2021 BMS dirt show did Caldwell enjoy most?

“Probably my most favorite sight was seeing the number of kids that came out to the track,” Caldwell said. “They may not have had that much of an interest in the sport before, but they wanted to see these big cars running on dirt because it was cool.

“If I surprised by anything, it was just fan reaction to the dirt world. It was really fun to see all those people come to town early.”

As for the question why BMS officials decided to bring the dirt back, Caldwell said that answer is easy.

“We had a great response, not only for the NASCAR race but our other events as well,” Caldwell said. “It just made sense to put the dirt down again. We’ve made slight modifications to the angles in the track, but we haven’t made any major changes.”

Caldwell did not give a date for the completion of the dirt installation.

“That depends on the weather,” Caldwell said. “Our team will get the work done over the next few weeks in plenty of time for us to get some cars in here to try things out.”

The dirt that will be placed on the track surface is stored at the entrance of Bristol Dragway.

“The credit goes to the quality of our people,” Caldwell said. “Look at all the events we’ve been able to put on here, with the [college] football game, the concerts we had this past summer, and now the dirt conversion.”

The track will be configured in much the same fashion as it was last year, with 19-degree banking in the turns and a 50-foot wide racing surface.

“Last year there was a lot of buildup and excitement because it was something that had never been done before,” said Steve Swift, Speedway Motorsports senior vice president of operations and development and the project leader of the track conversion. “This year we are looking forward to building on that buzz and hopefully having the event without interference from Mother Nature. We feel confident we can have the ideal conditions to put on a great dirt show.”

As NASCAR prepares for the historic Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum exhibition race on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles, the far-reaching potential of the dirt conversion at BMS continues to unfold behind the leadership of Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

“This race is a huge investment and endeavor, but Marcus sees the value in growing our sport,” Caldwell said. “People are amazed when they fully understand what it takes to convert this place into a dirt track.

“It’s a neat situation where we are growing the sport from the roots. I think last year’s event opened the eyes of a lot of people in the sports and entertainment worlds.”