WATCH NOW: BRISTOL DIRT RACE: Suarez learns dirt at Bristol is no joke

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the biggest wild card on the 2021 NASCAR schedule.

For Daniel Suarez, the first Cup race held on a dirt surface since 1970 figures to be especially wild.

“I’ve never been on dirt in my life. The first time may be next week, so you never know what’s going to happen,” said Suarez during a Zoom session Thursday afternoon.

To prepare for the March 28 event, a growing list of Cup regulars have made plans to get extra track time on the BMS dirt.

On Wednesday night, defending Cup champion Chase Elliott announced that he will compete in the Late Model portion of next week’s Karl’s Kustom Bristol Dirt Nationals.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick has decided to enter the March 27 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at BMS. Harvick will drive the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford in his first Truck start since 2015.

What sort of prep work has Suarez mapped out?

“As of right now, nothing. But next week, I may do a test or two with late models and cars like that just to get used to the dirt,” Suarez said. “The last time I was on dirt was on a 4-wheeler, and I don’t think that’s going to help at Bristol. Let’s see how things work out.”