WATCH NOW: BRISTOL DIRT RACE: Suarez learns dirt at Bristol is no joke

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the biggest wild card on the 2021 NASCAR schedule.
For Daniel Suarez, the first Cup race held on a dirt surface since 1970 figures to be especially wild.
“I’ve never been on dirt in my life. The first time may be next week, so you never know what’s going to happen,” said Suarez during a Zoom session Thursday afternoon.
To prepare for the March 28 event, a growing list of Cup regulars have made plans to get extra track time on the BMS dirt.
On Wednesday night, defending Cup champion Chase Elliott announced that he will compete in the Late Model portion of next week’s Karl’s Kustom Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick has decided to enter the March 27 Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at BMS. Harvick will drive the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford in his first Truck start since 2015.
What sort of prep work has Suarez mapped out?
“As of right now, nothing. But next week, I may do a test or two with late models and cars like that just to get used to the dirt,” Suarez said. “The last time I was on dirt was on a 4-wheeler, and I don’t think that’s going to help at Bristol. Let’s see how things work out.”
Like many members of the NASCAR community, Suarez was surprised when the bold idea of a dirt race at BMS was finalized.
“I couldn’t believe it. At first, I thought it was a joke,” Suarez said. “It’s something different, and fans are excited about it.
“I think this race has been sold out for months, so it’s kind of crazy how things have worked out. Fans like action, and that’s good.”
Suarez, 29, is in his first season with the new Trackhouse Racing team, which is co-owned by former driver Justin Marks and Cuban-American rapper and pop star Pitbull.
Through four races, the native of Monterrey, Mexico, has crafted an average finish of 23rd.
“It’s been very good, and a lot of fun,” Suarez said. “We have shown speed everywhere, but we’re still a young team that is learning many things.”
The learning curve will increase dramatically for the Food City Dirt Race. All drivers will be challenged by the 19-degree banking in the turns.
“As a driver, it takes a lot of work and preparation,” Suarez said.
Several NASCAR Cup regulars such as Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon have won multiple races on dirt. But Suarez thinks the BMS event will equate to a level playing field.
“Running on a stock car is completely different than a dirt late model,” Suarez said. “Probably some drivers are going to be more confident and more excited, but nobody has experience with a stock car on dirt.
“I hear there are a few drivers who will be running races at Bristol next week, and that will give them a little bit of an advantage.”
For Suarez, the first foray into dirt racing will be all about the basics.
“We’re going out there to learn, have fun and be smart,” Suarez said. “It’s going to be a race where you need to survive, and it’s going to be very easy to put your car in a bad place and be forced out of the race.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how things play out. It’s kind of crazy.”
