WATCH NOW BRISTOL DIRT RACE: Excitement building in NASCAR circles for dirt track races in Bristol

The big news from Wednesday is sure to please longtime fans of dirt races.

Instead of the standard qualifying procedure used in NASCAR, heat races will be used to set the field, according to NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller.

“I think it’s special rules for obviously quite a different event than we’ve ever done in the Cup Series, but we really wanted to just kind of take a page out of the dirt-track racing playbook,” Miller said.

“They use these type of procedures to set the field for their main events, so we thought it would be something different for us and interesting to implement for this one.”

Drivers can also earn passing points during their heats.

There will be three stages for the Cup race, at Lap 75, 150, and 250 laps for the scheduled full distance. The stages for the Truck race are Lap 40, Lap 90 and Lap 150.

Both series will hold two 50-minute practice sessions on March 26, with the heats to follow on March 27. Each series will have four qualifying heats of 15 laps each.

Caldwell described the complexities in converting his .533-mile concrete-coated oval into a dirt track.