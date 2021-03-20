WATCH NOW: BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS: Super Late Model delayed due to multiple crashes

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The stars of the dirt racing world were out in force Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Before an estimated crowd of at least 15,000, the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals culminated with a 40-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature that was still underway at press time late Saturday night.
After winning Friday’s main event, North Carolina’s Chris Ferguson started from the pole in the 32-car field.
Most of the pre-race attention was focused on NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch.
After earning his 60th career NASCAR Truck series victory Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway and then undergoing the customary round of interviews required of race winners, the former Cup Series champion arrived in the BMS pits at 6:30 p.m.
Because he missed the driver’s meeting at BMS, Busch was forced to advance into the main event through the last-chance qualifier where he finished second.
G.R. Smith and Brian Nuthall Jr. posted wins in the Super Late Model B mains.
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was unable to compete Saturday after his Super Late Model smashed into the concrete wall Friday night in a multicar incident. The SAFER barrier walls were removed for this week’s events.
Jensen Ford, from nearby Johnson City, Tennessee, finished third in his heat race Saturday afternoon to qualify for the feature.
The start of the main event was delayed by multiple crashes in the four 604 qualifiers. Local entrants included Rick Utsman (Kingsport), Tyler Arrington (Lebanon, Va.) and former Volunteer Speedway track champion Tim Maupin from Johnson City.
With his runner-up finish behind NASCAR Cup regular Corey LaJoie in the final 604 preliminary, Arrington moved into the feature.
NASCAR Cup regular Austin Dillon was on the pole in that 604 main event late Saturday, but another Cup driver (Chris Buescher) was unable to advance.
In the crowded undercard, Tanner Earhart (Bristol, Tenn.) took a feature win Saturday morning in the Hornets class. Earhart grew up competing in motocross at age four, earning several top-10 finishes at the AMA Amateur National Championships in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
