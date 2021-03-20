WATCH NOW: BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS: Super Late Model delayed due to multiple crashes

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The stars of the dirt racing world were out in force Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Before an estimated crowd of at least 15,000, the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals culminated with a 40-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature that was still underway at press time late Saturday night.

After winning Friday’s main event, North Carolina’s Chris Ferguson started from the pole in the 32-car field.

Most of the pre-race attention was focused on NASCAR Cup series champion Kyle Busch.

After earning his 60th career NASCAR Truck series victory Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway and then undergoing the customary round of interviews required of race winners, the former Cup Series champion arrived in the BMS pits at 6:30 p.m.

Because he missed the driver’s meeting at BMS, Busch was forced to advance into the main event through the last-chance qualifier where he finished second.

G.R. Smith and Brian Nuthall Jr. posted wins in the Super Late Model B mains.