WATCH NOW: BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS: 'Monster' event; Bloomquist brings decades of dirt experience and success to Bristol Dirt Nationals

BRISTOL, Tenn. – With over 600 wins and multiple championships, Scott Bloomquist earned icon status long ago in the world of dirt racing.

But the 58-year-old resident of Mooresburg, Tennessee, said the sport has entered a bold new era this season with big dollar races at marquee tracks like the Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway

“This event at Bristol is a monster,” said Bloomquist in a recent Zoom interview. “I don’t think anyone ever thought we could get to have a dirt race at this type of facility.”

Bloomquist is one of the favorites for the second weekend of Super Late Model action at BMS.

After finishing in the No. 12 spot in last Friday’s 50-lap feature at BMS, Bloomquist recorded a second-place finish behind Chris Ferguson on Saturday.

“I hung with Fergy the best I could,” Bloomquist said. “He had a harder tire, so that definitely was a little help for him. I was pushing it really hard. I wish I would have had just a little more.”

Bloomquist knows the secret to success on the BMS high banks. In a 2001 dirt event, he won two of three Super Late Model features.

“I’d rank that high on my list,” Bloomquist said. “Anytime you can win a race at Bristol, you should be proud.”

There is one aspect of the Bristol experience that Bloomquist craves.

“I’ve never been on a track that I thought was fast enough yet. So I love Bristol and all the big race tracks,” Bloomquist said. “Bristol is a humbling place. Just to be infield and look up around you is impressive.”

The elite Super Late Model drivers can generate speeds of over 125-mph at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bloomquist offered a word of caution for track newcomers.

“You aren’t going to race at Bristol if you are insecure about speed,” Bloomquist said. “This is different than any other dirt race, so you better leave your skirt in the truck.”

The driver with the most points over the four-race XR Super Series events at BMS will earn $100,000. Through two events, Jonathan Davenport leads with 174 points, with Dale McDowell (173), Ricky Weiss (172), Chris Madden (168) and Bloomquist (163) next in line.

For Bloomquist, the return trip to Bristol this season was anything but easy. Over the past three years, the three-time Lucas Oil Late Model champion has been slowed by a motorcycle accident, carpal tunnel syndrome and rotator cuff pain.

He attended the Florida Speedweeks in February, but was unable to race.

“We basically worked through the entire winter,” Bloomquist said.

How did Bloomquist, who is also famed for his talents as a chassis builder, get ready for his first test of the season at BMS?

“I may go kart out running laps around the shop wide open,” Bloomquist said. “I was preparing my body to get accustomed to the G-forces. It’s really amazing how close to Bristol I can get on my go kart.”

In last season’s Bristol Dirt Nationals feature, Bloomquist finished third behind NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson and Jonathan Davenport.

“I thought my performance was very good,” Bloomquist said. “I was still going through quite a bit of problems after having my hip replacement surgery.

“We were trying to pass Kyle Larson early in that one race and then Devin Moran had a little harder tire and got by both of us. But we ran third next event and I think we’re going to be better this year.”

The Bloomquist story is fascinating on several levels. He grew up in Fort Dodge, Iowa, as the son of an airplane pilot for Air Cal. Bloomquist ran his first at age 17 at Corona Raceway in California.

After his father bought a farm in rural Tennessee, Bloomquist developed his speed skills at tracks like Newport Speedway and Kingsport Speedway in Northeast Tennessee.

The Bristol Dirt National serves a homecoming for the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer.

“Bristol is absolutely one of my most enjoyable places to come,” Bloomquist said. “First of all, it is a rush because you end up running a lot of laps without even lifting off the fuel,

“With the cubic-inch engines that we run in the car, as fast as we’re running around these places is serious. Your brain has to get up to speed and you’re downloading a lot of information really fast.”

No matter the outcome this weekend, Bloomquist said the sport of dirt racing will emerge as the ultimate winner.

“To run at facilities like Bristol, Charlotte, Texas and Las Vegas with the XR series is huge for the sport, and I hope the series will come back each year,” Bloomquist said. “Just to race at Bristol is something, let alone race for a win.”