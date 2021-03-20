WATCH NOW: BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS: Ferguson earns a huge win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Chris Ferguson was unable to test the new dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway before Friday night’s Bristol Dirt Nationals Super Late Model feature
Thanks to some advice from dirt racing guru Shane McDowell, the 31-year-old driver from Mt. Holley, North Carolina, earned one of the biggest victories of his career.
McDowell is the brother of Dale McDowell, winner of the historic Battle of Bristol Super Late Model race at BMS in 2000.
“Shane runs the same cars as us,” Ferguson said. “We didn’t have any notes, and Shane gave us some tips that helped us get in the right direction.”
With flawless execution around the high banks, Ferguson led every lap of the 25-lap, 10,000-to-win event.
The resume for Ferguson includes 75 Late Model feature triumphs. Where does his latest conquest rank?
“Bristol is a whole different animal, so I’d say this is at the top,” Ferguson said. “The guys that ran second and third are the best in the world, and we were able to beat them tonight.”
NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson finished second, with three-time Lucas Oil series national champion Jonathan Davenport in third. Late Model heavyweights Scott Bloomquist and Chris Madden rounded out the top five.
“The track is fun,” Larson said. “It has bumps and characteristics that make the groove open up a little.”
Ferguson started from the front row alongside Larson, who posted the top lap in qualifying with a lap of 15.460 seconds at over 124 mph. Ferguson also posted the fastest lap in the race at 15.528 seconds.
Larson fell back third at one point, as he navigated the high and low lanes while searching for the cushion.
“The track was so fast early that I was really just trying to get in line and figure out a spot that my car would turn,” Larson said. “I found a good line. If the race would have stayed green, I felt like I would have had an opportunity to make a run at the end.”
After track officials applied more water to the track surface just before the green flag, Davenport changed to a softer tire.
“I was just trying to take care of my stuff early,” Davenport said. “We got around Kyle (Larson), and we were just kind of pacing until we got to lapped traffic. But, it just wasn’t meant to be.”
According to Davenport, one factor made the difference.
“Clean air. It means so much here, especially when the speeds are this fast,” Davenport said. “If we could have started the track slower and slicker, I definitely think the racing would have been a whole lot better.”
The event went caution-free for the first 14 laps before a spin by Georgia’s Tyler Millwood.
Shortly after the restart, defending NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott was involved in a four-car incident that ended his night. Elliott settled for the No. 16 spot.
Kyle Busch also struggled, finishing one lap down in the No. 13 spot.
Busch led all 10 laps en route to winning the second B main, while Jensen Ford (Johnson City) finished second to David Payne (Murphy, N.C.) in the first A main. Ford has been successful at area tracks such as Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.
A total of 53 Super Late Models submitted entries, with 24 cars in the main event.
The highlight of Saturday’s program will be a 60-lap, Super Late Model feature paying $50,000-to-win.
Maguire DeJong earned the victory in Sport Mod, less than one week playing on a state championship basketball title in his home state of Iowa. DeJong began kacing karts at age four, earning over 200 wins.
For the first time this week, the grandstands were open to spectators. No crowd estimate was available, but the parking lots were jammed with cars from midwestern states.
While the NASCAR Cup regulars have attracted headlines this week, the most compelling backstories have involved grassroots racers from short tracks and small towns.
Several of those drivers have documented their long road trips and on-track adventures via social media sites and through daily videos on YouTube. A few creative racers even mounted GoPro video cameras atop their cars to allow subscribers to take laps around the track.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544