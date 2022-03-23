WATCH NOW: BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS: Career defining; After ‘ridiculous’ response from last year’s success, Ferguson returns to Bristol looking for more

Chris Ferguson came to Bristol Motor Speedway last March as a star in the dirt racing world.

The 32-year-old Mt. Holly, North Carolina, resident left as one of the hottest names in motorsports after holding off a star-studded field to earn a Super Late Model win in the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

What sort of reaction did Ferguson receive?

“It was absolutely ridiculous,” said Ferguson in a recent Zoom interview. “I got texts from NASCAR drivers that I’ve known over the years and texts from people that don’t even normally watch racing. They all wanted to congratulate me.

En route to his $10,000 payday in the 25-lap feature, Ferguson held off the likes of three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jonathan Davenport along with former NASCAR Cup champions Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Of course, the headliner at BMS was eventual 2021 NASCAR Cup titlist Kyle Larson.

“I was one of the few to outrun Kyle last year with the year he had winning the Cup championship and all those races on dirt,” Ferguson said. “Not only Larson, but having Davenport and Scott Bloomquist, two of the biggest names in dirt track racing in second, third and fourth.

“I’ve won some big races, but that was probably the biggest accomplishment that I’ve had in my career.”

Over the next two weekends at BMS, Ferguson will aim for more big money. Each of the four Bristol Dirt Nationals Super Late Model features will pay $50,000-to-win, and the driver who collects the most points over the four races will earn $100,000.

“That purse is so big that you’re going to have a lot of teams show up and guys will be driving harder than normal,” said Ferguson, who has been preparing for the BMS challenge the past two weeks. “Money like that can completely change your season and cover your expenses for an entire year.”

Ferguson credited his Bristol breakthrough to experience and the performance of his Scott Bloomquist designed ride.

“Our race cars are really good at the big half-mile tracks,” Ferguson said. “Bloomquist has won every race that you can possibly win at Eldora [Speedway], and he also won 20 years ago at Bristol when they put dirt on the track the first time.

“The other key is that I grew up racing on half-mile tracks like Lancaster and Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina and Wythe Raceway in Virginia. So, I’m used to the bigger and faster tracks.”

Ferguson grabbed the lead from the start at Bristol last year and then held off Larson and Davenport on a pair of dramatic restarts.

“We raced some big events like the World 100, the Dream at Eldora, and the World Finals, but nothing captures that feeling of being inside a stadium like Bristol,” Ferguson said. “Driving on the roof of a building for Victory Lane, it was career-defining. That was so big that it didn’t settle in for a couple of months.”

Following his performance last March, Ferguson will return to BMS this weekend as one of the headliners.

“People started to realize I could step up in the big moments after that race at Bristol,” Ferguson said. “When I had good runs at the Show-Me 100 or the races at Eldora, they saw me in a different light.

“They saw I could not only contend at the big races, but win.”