WATCH NOW: BOYS BASKETBALL: University High stings THS, 84-75

University High followed up a four-point loss to Unicoi County on Thursday by refusing to be intimidated by Viking Hall, which had a limited number mask-wearing fans who also following social distance protocols due to coronavirus concerns.

“It is a huge win. We try not to back down from anybody,” Meredith said. “We want to be up there with the big dogs and not be thought of as a little school. We just wanted to come out, if we lost, we lost, just give it all we have and it worked out.”

There were five lead changes and four ties in the second quarter, with the Bucs taking a 40-39 lead into the break. Two more lead changes followed in the third before Meredith began to help the Bucs pull away, taking a 62-56 lead after three periods and the built the lead to as much as nine down the stretch.

Meredith displayed a smooth stroke, both from the field, and also took advantage of plenty of second half foul calls, resulting in three Vikings leaving with five fouls.

“I don’t think [being lefthanded] gives me no huge advantage, maybe driving to the rim on the first few possessions of the game, people might expect I am more dominant right, but I think after that people get it,” Meredith said. I guess it is just muscle memory, I don’t even think about it anymore.”