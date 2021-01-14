WATCH NOW: BMS; The science of dirt; BMS officials provide update on turning the local facility into a dirt track

BRISTOL, Tenn. – According to track officials, the transformation of Bristol Motor Speedway into the world’s largest dirt facility is ahead of schedule.
“Naturally, it’s never a great time to place dirt in the middle of the winter but so far we’ve been blessed,” said Steve Swift, Speedway Motorsports senior vice president of operations and development. “We’re way ahead of where we thought we would be at this point.”
Since Monday, a parade of dump trucks have deposited loads of dirt over the sawdust currently covering the .533-mile concrete oval.
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Swift and BMS executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell gave an update on the construction and fan anticipation for the historic NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race on March 28.
“People love it,” Caldwell said. “We got some funny looks when this idea first came up, but that’s the way all great things come together.”
The last NASCAR Cup race on dirt came in 1970 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina. But BMS hosted the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and UDTRA Late Model on dirt in 2000 and 2001.
Swift and other Speedway Motorsports engineers have examined notes from those two events. The base layer for the Food City Dirt Race will actually be the same dirt that was used in 2001.
Baker Construction Services, based in Bluff City, Tennessee, has returned a partner.
In terms of complexity, Swift said the current dirt transformation ranks among the top five engineering feats he has faced because of the winter conditions.
Fans can monitor the progress of BMS project via a live camera link on the track’s Twitter page.
“We’ve seen a tremendous response from people who have been clicking on the cam,” Caldwell said. “I’ve talked to a number of folks in the community who haven’t come to a race in a long time but they are very interested to see how this place transforms.”
BMS has already reached a socially distanced sellout for the Food City Dirt Race. The track was allowed to host up to 30,000 fans last July for the NASCAR All-Star Race and for the Night Race in September.
Caldwell did not reveal how many fans are included in that socially distanced sellout at BMS, but a track spokesman said last week that the figure would be around the same as last year. The number could go above 30,000 depending on the size of families.
“Now that we’re reached capacity, we can start putting folks in and begin to get the real numbers as we place people in the stands,” Caldwell said. “It’s the new way of doing business in the entertainment and sports world right now. We’re going to have in excess of 30,000.”
According to Caldwell, ticket sales for the March 27 NASCAR Truck race have also been strong.
“I believe we will reach a sellout,” Caldwell said. “When’s the last time anyone had back-to-back sellouts on a NASCAR weekend.”
Bristol will also host the Bristol Dirt Nationals for Super Late Models and several grassroots dirt classes on March 15-20. Both World of Outlaws national touring series will then compete at BMS on April 8-10 and April 22-24.
“We’ve just been blown away by the response from participants and fans to all those events,” Caldwell said. “When we opened up applications for the Bristol Dirt Nationals the week before the Food City Dirt Race, it was filled it up with 1,200 cars in less than 12 hours. That speaks to the excitement around that event.”
As for the logistics of staging a dirt race at BMS, Swift said his staff has received input from “dirt doctors” around the country. Officials from Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia have offered assistance along with staff members from Tennessee dirt tracks in Bulls Gap, Maryville and Seymour.
“A lot of people have been more than willing to help,” Swift said.
The base of sawdust and dirt on the BMS surface will vary in thickness, while the banking in the corners will be reduced to 19 degrees
“We couldn’t put just a layer of dirt right on top of the embankment that exists for races on concrete because that’s way too steep for dirt races and would create way too much speed,” Swift said.
Following discussions with NASCAR, the Steel and Foam Energy Reduction Barrier (SAFER Barrier) will be removed from the walls for the BMS dirt events.
“The SAFER wall depends on rebound and how it collapses whenever it’s hit,” Swift said. “With the speeds we’re creating and the embankment being a lot less, the SAFER barrier was not necessary.”
The speeds that will be generated for the BMS Dirt Race will be comparable to the speeds at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, which does not have SAFER barriers.
Speedway Motorsports operates dirt tracks at Charlotte, Texas and Las Vegas.
“But none of those tracks have concrete underneath, and they are not a world famous half-mile track. So that kind of made it a little bit more difficult to figure things out,” Swift said.
With perfect weather, Swift said the BMS facelift could be completed in four weeks.
“With what we’ve learned through the years and the advancement in technology, the placement of dirt is going to be a lot easier,” Swift said. “We all see this as a big win for the dirt world.”
Caldwell said he expects NASCAR to make an announcement soon regarding the amount of laps for the Cup race and other format basics.
“This is going to be another one of those events at Bristol Motor Speedway where you won’t believe it until you actually see it happen,” Caldwell said.
