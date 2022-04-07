 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Blue and Gold game to complete Emory & Henry spring practice

  Updated
Curt Newsome

Emory & Henry football coach Curt Newsome will lead the Wasps in their first-ever spring football scrimmage on Saturday in anticipation for the upcoming 2022 season.

 ALLEN GREGORY / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps will enter a new era in football this fall with the move to the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

For E&H head coach Curt Newsome, now is a good time for the E&H football family to build on a tradition of success on and off the field.

On Saturday, E&H will host its first Blue and Gold game to mark the conclusion of spring practice. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and the usual tailgate festivities are planned.

“I want this to become a special weekend where alumni, fans and former players come together to support what this program is all about,” Newsome said. “We’ve had a great spring, and Saturday will be a day for fans to bond together and see the progress we’ve made.”

The celebration of Wasps football will actually begin tonight with an event that Newsome has dubbed the E&H spring homecoming. All former players have been invited to gather at the Brooks Field House at 6:30 for a meet-and-greet, auction and meal. Around 200 Wasps have already committed to attend.

“There will be several speakers, including the school president (John Wells),” Newsome said. “We want to unite all the guys who played under different head coaches here.”

The Wasps began spring practice March 16, and will have a final walk-through session this afternoon.

“Our practices have been very competitive,” Newsome said. “We’ve played a lot of tackle football and our guys have really stepped up to the challenge.”

According to Newsome, the offense has been ahead of the defense with the offensive line showing particular improvement.

New faces to watch include freshman running back Nigel James (Richmond), freshman quarterback Charles Mutter (King George) and freshman defensive back Nehemiah Scott from Richmond.

“We felt Nigel was the best running back in Richmond,” Newsome said. “Charles had a great senior year in high school and has unlimited potential, but he just needs consistency.”

Kyle Short is the leader at quarterback after passing for 1,694 and 14 scores as a sophomore.

“Kyle has the advantage of playing 10 games,” Newsome said. “Kyle has had a really good spring and he is working better with his receivers.”

The Wasps will have two new tall targets in 6-4 Tmahdae Penn (Ferrum) and 6-3 Jacquez Bailey from Gardner-Webb.

Powerful running back Grayson Overstreet will unable to play Saturday due to a hamstring injury, while senior linebacker Ivan Phillips and senior defensive end Jay Swegheimer are also injured.

Bright spots along the offensive line have included senior right tackle Ricky Dodson (6-8, 290) and junior Marveon Newton (6-1, 265) from Rappahannock, Virginia.

Nearly 25 athletes who took redshirt status last season will be eligible to compete this fall. The E&H coaches are also looking for additional transfers.

“This is really the first time I’ve been able to have a full spring practice here at Emory since we couldn’t even wear helmets in the past,” Newsome said. “I took some of the plans we used when I coached at Virginia Tech and things have been gone well.

“We’ve still got scholarship money to use, and we’re looking forward to having our players on campus this summer to get bigger, faster and stronger. In the past, we didn’t see our players until players until August.”

Saturday’s contest will follow a modified format with seven and a half minute quarters, a point system for the offensive and defensive units, and honorary coaches.

“The biggest worry for every college coach in a spring game is injuries, but Saturday is an opportunity for our guys to improve and show what they can do,” Newsome said. “We’ve had to change some of our original plans due to the weather forecast, but we’re still looking for a big day.”

The Wasps will open the season on Sept. 3 with a home game against Concord.

“Emory & Henry football is special because of the dedication from the players and the support of the fans through the years,” Newsome said. “The next two days is a great way to build on our tradition and start some new traditions.

“It’s an exciting time for our program in several ways.”

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

