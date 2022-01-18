WATCH NOW: Big shots; Timmons uses hoops connections to lure quality teams, talent to FCA Prep Showcase at Bearcat Den

BRISTOL, Va. – The world of high school basketball is multi-layered.

There are public schools, private schools, academies, AAU programs and the new National Interscholastic Basketball Conference featuring superpowers such as Oak Hill Academy, Sunrise Christian and Florida’s Montverde Academy.

Thanks to the marketing minds of ESPN and the vision of regional business leaders, a vibrant sub-culture has emerged.

From the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, to the Geico Nationals in Fort Myers, Florida, tournaments delight serious fans and recruiters while helping athletes and programs build their brands.

Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons is a master of the game.

For the past three years, Timmons has served as the director of the Big Shots Elite Tri-Cities. The local program is a branch of the Myrtle Beach-based Big Shots, a national operation owned by former Virginia Tech basketball standout Jeff Schneider.

Timmons and his staff work with players from the fifth to 11th grade. Last summer, the Tri-Cities group competed in 11 tournaments across the southeast.

When it comes to connections, few coaches in far Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee can match Timmons.

And that’s a big season why the FriendshipsCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den has showcased a bevy of nationally known stars such as current NBA players Cole Anthony, Cam Thomas and Shai Gileous-Alexander. Timmons credits Virginia High athletic director and tournament director Brad Harper for much of the organizational work.

“Brad and I spend a lot of time on the phone talking to coaches,” Timmons said. “We’ve got a mix of local and regional schools coming this year along with some national schools.”

The headliners for the latest Bearcat Den show are six-foot-eight North Carolina-bound Tyler Nickel from East Rockingham, along with four-star shooting guard Isaac McKneely (Virginia) from Poca, West Virginia, and 6-9 power forward Maliq Brown (Syracuse) from the Blue Ridge School in St. George, Virginia

“If you like basketball, you’re in for a treat,” Timmons said.

Timmons qualifies as a basketball lifer. As a player, the Baltimore native was a McDonald’s All-American nominee at Owings Mill High School and later played at Brown Mackie Community College in Kansas and Mountain State University in Beckley, West Virginia.

After serving as assistant coach under former Virginia High boys coach Barry Reed, Timmons was named as head girls coach at VHS in 2015.

The 2016 Bristol Herald Courier girls coach of the year has since transformed the Bearcats into one of the top programs in the region while maintaining a hectic off-season schedule with Big Shots.

“We’ve played in 13 states in various tournaments and helped place around 40 kids into college basketball programs,” Timmons said. “Now, we’re looking at adding two girls teams this summer.”

The staff for Big Shots Elite Cities include coaches such as Todd Baker (Graham), Ronnie Watson (Princeton, W.Va.), Tyler Cannoy (Pulaski County), VHS boys junior varsity coach Parker Gemmell and Volunteer High School girls basketball coach Tyrone Smith, who serve as the grassroots director.

“We start in late February for our younger kids and late March for the upper ages,” Timmons said. “Along with players from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, we go into Kentucky, North Carolina, and Northern Virginia for talent.”

Current Big Shot players includes seven-foot junior Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Jamar Livingston (Science Hill), Grundy’s Hamilton Campbell (Moravian Prep) and Siler Watson from Fort Chiswell. Recent college signees include Tennessee High’s Brandon Brown (Tennessee Tech), Luc Therrien (Hampton University) and Sasha Letino at Wingate.

“We help our guys with various stages of the recruiting process, and we’re proud that every player on our 2022 team has a college offer,” Timmons said. “Last summer, we had a total of nine teams and six coaches. I stay busy all year, but I enjoy helping young players develop their skills and doing what I can to promote the game.

“There is a lot of basketball talent in this area and region, and this [FriendshipsCars.Com FCA Prep Showcase] is a great stage for players and fans.”