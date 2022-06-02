WATCH NOW: Bear attack: Hemphill scores 60th goal of season, leads Union past Virginia High for first Region 2D title

BRISTOL, Va. – Union Bears soccer player Emma Hemphill has been one of the most dominant athletes in far Southwest Virginia over the past two years.

The 5-foot-3 junior displayed her talents Thursday afternoon in the biggest match in the history of the young program.

Hemphill collected her 60th goal of the season as the Bears won their first Region 2D tournament title with a 3-1 decision over the Virginia High Bearcats at Sugar Hollow Park.

With 21 assists to go with her barrage of goals, Hemphill ranks fifth on the Virginia High School League single-season scoring list. That comes after Hemphill amassed 26 goals and 12 assists last season after moving to Big Stone Gap from the Northern Virginia community of Stafford in September of 2020.

How did Hemphill develop such an advanced soccer skill set?

“I’ve been playing since age six,” Hemphill said. “Soccer is really popular in Northern Virginia, and I moved up from a recreation league squad to experience with a travel team for three years.”

After relocating with her family to the mountains, Hemphill has found her niche on the soccer field at historic Riggs Stadium in Appalachia.

James Hemphill, Emma’s father, is the first-year coach of the Bears.

“I’m incredibly proud of these ladies,” James Hemphill said. “They’ve built this program in just three years and set the bar high for future Union teams. Today’s match was a pretty good statement of where we are as a program.”

Union has outscored opponents by an average margin of 7-1. The Bears also feature Isabella Blagg (49 goals) and Peyton Davis, who has delivered over 30 goals. Blagg currently ranks ninth in VHSL single-season points.

Davis opened the scoring in the afternoon heat Thursday by weaving past and faking out defenders en route to finding the net four minutes into the match.

The Bearcats answered eight minutes later as Adie Ratcliffe chased down a long pass from Aly Wright and worked the ball around active Union goalkeeper Gracie Gibson.

Despite putting up over 20 shots, VHS was unable to score again.

“I was really pleased with how we played,” VHS coach Justin Hayden said. “There were some obstacles outside of our control today, but we outshot [Union] by almost 2-1 and played most of the game on their half of the field. Union just had few situations that they were able to take advantage of.”

With 3:42 remaining in the first half, Hemphill offered another example of her wizardry when she bounced the ball over the head of the VHS keeper on a free kick.

Blagg sealed the victory with 17 minutes left as she scored from in front of the goal off a nifty pass from Hemphill.

Hayden was not surprised by the production of Hemphill. Along with Abingdon girls soccer coach Jordan Blackson, Hayden coached both Hemphill and Davis last fall with the Abingdon-based Rush travel team.

“Emma is a good finisher and Union feeds her the ball,” Hayden said.

The other heroine for Union was Gibson, a junior volleyball standout in her first season as keeper.

“Today was the most shots I’ve had taken on me all season,” Gibson said. “Our defense was outstanding, but those Virginia High forwards are fast and they had good footwork and passing skills.”

Gibson said the tireless Hemphill provides a comfort zone.

“Yes, Emma makes me feel safe,” Gibson said. “Every time I get a save I’m looking for Emma because I know she’s going to control the ball.”

According to Coach Hemphill, the emergence of the Bears can be traced to demanding practices, hill sprints and community support.

“We faced a disciplined and well-coached Virginia High team that tested us everywhere on the field,” Hemphill said. “We just had to step up and match their intensity.”

James Hemphill is an Army veteran who has played adult league soccer and served as an assistant coach for six years with a travel soccer team in Stafford.

The only losses for Union (20-4) have come against Abingdon and Graham. The Bears will the loser of Thursday night’s Glenvar-Alleghany match on Tuesday at Riggs Stadium, while VHS will travel to the Glenvar- Alleghany winner.

Emma Hemphill is eager for the next stop on the Union thrill ride.

“My dad and I have just used what we’ve learned about soccer to help everybody here, and the program has really progressed,” Emma said. “I just love the game and enjoy putting my talents together on the field with my teammates.”