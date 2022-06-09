WATCH NOW: Back-to-back: John Battle finishes unbeaten, wins consecutive Class 2 state titles

BLACKSBURG, Va. – John Battle tennis player Collin Davidson believes in setting and chasing lofty goals.

The 5-foot-8 senior and his teammates achieved the ultimate goal for a high school athlete Thursday morning at Virginia Tech.

With a 5-2 decision over Bruton, the Trojans earned their second straight VHSL Class 2 state championship.

“This is what I was hoping for in my senior year,” Davidson said. “At first, it was hard to believe we made it to the state finals last year. It just felt so far away, but we made the dream happen again.”

Davidson and 6-6 top seed Nathan Spurling are the only seniors for a Battle team which posted a 23-0 record.

On a day where wind gusts impacted nearly every point, Spurling set the tone with a 6-1, 6-0 decision in singles.

Thursday also marked the culmination of a goal for Spurling, who took up the game of tennis as a freshman.

“We advanced to state semifinals that year,” Spurling said. “Ever since then, it was my dream to make it back to state and win the championship. This is amazing.”

Davidson worked overtime for a three-set win in singles Thursday. Connor Davidson, the younger brother of Collin, and Chase Hamlin also posted single wins.

Spurling and Briggs Crabtree then clinched the title with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 1 doubles.

Crabtree is a junior, while rest of the team is comprised of sophomores.

Veteran coach Tim Sholes has guided the Trojans to six straight state tournament berths.

“And this match today was a daggone team effort,” Sholes said. “We had guys contending with the wind and battling tough opponents in long matches, but they got the job done.”

The John Battle players have developed and refined their tennis strokes under teaching pro David Poole, but Collin Davison said there is another reason for the overall success of the Trojans.

“It’s been about keeping each other positive and turning frustration into energy and work hard. If you can keep your mind in the right place, good things will happen,” said Davidson, a 4.0 student who plans to major in engineering while playing two sports at Emory & Henry.

The progression of Spurling is reflective of that Davidson mantra.

“I grew up playing basketball, but I really got involved in tennis with the help of Coach Sholes and he’s been my mentor,” Spurling said.

Spurling, who’s seven-foot father Greg was a basketball star on the college and professional level, pointed to crossover between basketball and tennis

“The attention to footwork is very big along with keeping consistent form,” Spurling said. “I’ve worked every year to improve my game and I will keep working.”

The immediate task for Spurling includes today’s double title match at 9, followed by the single semifinal at noon.

“I feel blessed to be in this situation with my teammates,” Spurling said. “This was our goal.”