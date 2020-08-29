WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: There's plenty of excitement around Lonesome Pine Raceway

“But the weather got us a bunch of times, and really nothing went well from the get-go,” said Taylor, who has raced a few times at Kingsport Speedway this season. “I’m happy to see this place going back to its roots as an asphalt track.”

Taylor will be in the Mod 4 class at LPR this season.

“They’ve done a lot of work here and they’ve still got a lot to do, but I think we can get by with the way things are and have some good racing,” Taylor said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say they were coming back.”

Count B.J. Large, 37, among the curious. Large, who lives just 15 minutes from LPR in Coeburn, watched last week’s practice from the massive grandstands with his 12-year-old son Isaac.

“It looks like the track owners have done a good job paving the track, especially on the backstretch which used to be hard and rough to drive on,” Large said.

Large speaks from experience. He made his first venture around LPR 10 years ago in a Pure 4 car.

“Those were fun days before the sport became too expensive,” said Large, who has raced a total of 12 years. “With the dirt last year, things were too clouded up. It wasn’t the old Lonesome Pine for folks around here. I like the asphalt much better.”