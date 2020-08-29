WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: There's plenty of excitement around Lonesome Pine Raceway

COEBURN, Va. – By day, Joey Sykes works as a roof bolter in an underground coal mine.
Now, following a long break, the 31-year-old resident of Dante, Virginia, is eager to chase his weekend hobby.
Welcome to the new-look Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Sykes was among a group of drivers and fans who returned to the historic high-banked track on Aug. 22 for a final practice session.
“It’s great to be back behind the wheel,” Sykes said. “I haven’t raced since late 2018 at Kingsport Speedway. My car has just been in the garage since then.”
Racers in the coalfield counties were forced to find other options last summer after LPR underwent an ambitious facelift that transformed the historic .375-mile facility into a dirt track called Clay Valley Speedway.
Six straight postponements due to rain and various issues with the dirt surface eventually forced track owner Bobby Hill to close after just three events.
For the past few weeks, Hill and his new associates have been reconverting LPR back to asphalt. But the 2020 season opener, scheduled for Saturday night, was postponed because of rain.
Sykes is one of the most familiar names among the LPR cast. He’s a protégé of legendary Roger Neece, another coal miner turned racer from Dickenson County who won 204 races and 10 track championships at LPR and Kingsport before dying of cancer in 2015 at age 59.
“I started coming to Lonesome Pine to watch races in the early 1990s,” Sykes said. “I always wanted a chance to race but I didn’t have any family involved in the sport. Roger was the one who got me started when I was 20.”
Driving a black car formerly owned and prepared by his mentor, Sykes has earned 25 victories between the Pure Street, Street Stock and Mod Street classes. He plans to compete in the Mod class at LPR this season.
“I’ve been over here and watched several times as they took the dirt off the track and paved it back to asphalt,” Sykes said. “The new surface is really smooth and fast. I hope everybody will come back out and give it a chance.”
Jeff Counts was among the first racers in line for practice last week. The 56-old Castlewood businessman is one of the most successful competitors in track history.
“I’ve got a lot of wonderful memories from this place,” Counts said. “We raced here in the 1980s on up to the 2000s. Now, we’re back again.”
Counts hopes to add more motorsports memories in a Pure Street entry owned by Abingdon’s Freddie Taylor Sr.
“Freddie was generous enough to give me this opportunity, and it’s awesome to be racing again,” Counts said. “The track staff is going to see how many cars show up to compete in each class, and then go from there.”
According to Counts, Hill and his family are due for some good luck after last season.
“The weather just killed us, and it was a challenge to figure out the dirt surface,” Counts said. “It’s been a struggle again this year with COVID-19, but the Hills are really good people and God has big plans for them and this place.”
Counts said a thriving LPR could provide a spark to the entire coalfield region.
“People need something positive to hold on to during all these challenges, and the stands here are plenty big enough so that fans can spread out for social distancing.
“I’ve had a wonderful ride in racing, and I’m looking to have more fun with my friends.”
Freddie Taylor Jr. knows the secret to success at the Pine. The 38-year-old from Abingdon has collected around 50 wins and five track championships while competing in the Mod 4 and Charger divisions.
So how did Taylor react when he heard that LPR was going to reopen under new general manager Tim O’Quinn from Grundy?
“I was excited,” Taylor said. “I’ve had my car in the garage ready, and I’ve just been waiting for them to finish working on the track.”
Taylor Jr. made his motorsports debut in 1998 at LPR. He brought his Street Stock car to Clay Valley last year and assisted Hill with the dirt surface.
“But the weather got us a bunch of times, and really nothing went well from the get-go,” said Taylor, who has raced a few times at Kingsport Speedway this season. “I’m happy to see this place going back to its roots as an asphalt track.”
Taylor will be in the Mod 4 class at LPR this season.
“They’ve done a lot of work here and they’ve still got a lot to do, but I think we can get by with the way things are and have some good racing,” Taylor said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say they were coming back.”
Count B.J. Large, 37, among the curious. Large, who lives just 15 minutes from LPR in Coeburn, watched last week’s practice from the massive grandstands with his 12-year-old son Isaac.
“It looks like the track owners have done a good job paving the track, especially on the backstretch which used to be hard and rough to drive on,” Large said.
Large speaks from experience. He made his first venture around LPR 10 years ago in a Pure 4 car.
“Those were fun days before the sport became too expensive,” said Large, who has raced a total of 12 years. “With the dirt last year, things were too clouded up. It wasn’t the old Lonesome Pine for folks around here. I like the asphalt much better.”
If he can generate enough funding, Large is considering a return to his home track.
“I’ve got a car at home that can run in Modified Street if I can land some sponsorship,” Large said.
“I’m just happy the track is back open. It’s good for the region and community because people will have somewhere to come on the weekend. They can bring their kids and get them interested in the sport.”
Sykes knows what sorts of magical spell stock car racing can have on a young person. Sykes grew up in the Sandy Ridge community of Dickenson County near bluegrass music legend Ralph Stanley, but he was intrigued by another distinctive sound born in the mountains.
“I love racing and I’ll never forget how Roger helped me out,” Sykes said. “My wife and Roger were cousins, and I used to hang out at Roger’s garage. I went to the track and watched Roger race, and I got to wanting a car.”
The current Sykes ride was formerly owned by Neece and it features a tribute to the beloved racing coal miner.
“There’s been a lot of great racers and races here at Lonesome Pine,” Sykes said. “I’m not into dirt racing, but I believe things will go well here with the asphalt.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
