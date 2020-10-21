WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Lopez driven for success in business and motorsports

And that’s where Don Henderson, the brother-in-law of Lopez, comes in. Henderson, who played on the same offensive line at AHS with Lopez, is the co-owner of the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck series team with driver Parker Kligerman.

Lopez is a corporate partner with the Henderson operation, and was an associate sponsor on the truck Kligerman drove to a fourth place finish in the Sept. 18 Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The cars and trucks from both teams are housed in the same historic race shop in Abingdon.

“Don and I thought it would be a good idea to combine our resources for a lot of the obvious reasons, but mostly because we knew our best resource was the talent on our teams,” Lopez said. “We may not have the depth, but our first team stacks up against anyone.”

Josh Reeves, the son-in law of Lopez, is a partner in Highlands Motorsports. Reeves, a Martinsville native, drove to victory at BMS in 2018 during the Pro Late Model portion of the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

Reeves now handles a variety of mechanical and management roles for the Henderson and Highlands teams.