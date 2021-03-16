WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Living the dream; Eager drivers line up to get their turn on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Ty Giles made his first laps around Bristol Motor Speedway Tuesday afternoon.

He went over 100-mph in his radical dirt late model, navigated the 19-degree banks and came back for more.

Not bad for a 12-year-old.

“I’ve got to tell you, this place is pretty interesting,” Giles said. “It’s kind of hard to breathe at first, but I was able to get in some good laps.”

Giles is among over 1,300 racers from 40 states entered in the eight divisions for this week’s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.

After rain postponed Monday night’s feature races, Tuesday’s schedule was moved up to 2 p.m. and the action continued until late in the night.

The story for Giles is common to the speed chasers scattered all around the BMS property.

“I got my start in karting at age five and won a lot of races before I moved up to these cars last year,” Giles said.

Giles, who lives in the southwest Georgia city of Moultrie, is competing at BMS in the 602 Late Model class. The 2,400-pound cars use crate engines, which is a cost saver for grassroots teams.