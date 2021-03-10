WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: ‘Interesting’: Hamlin not sure what to expect from racing on dirt at Bristol

Larson is expected to headline the Super Late Model division, with Dillon in the 604 Late Model class. Logano has entered the Open Modified category along with three-time NASCAR Truck series champion Matt Crafton.

How will Hamlin get ready for his big day on dirt at Bristol?

“I’m not doing anything special,” Hamlin said. “I think each dirt race is different. Part of it is just learning how to drive on dirt in general.

“(Bristol) is an oval, so you just have to adapt to your car and your environment.”

The dirt racing resume for Hamlin is limited.

“The only thing I’ve run on dirt was go-karts back in the day, and then I ran a few late models race around 10 years ago at Tony (Stewart’s) pace,” said Hamlin, referring to half-mile Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. “I don’t have a whole lot of dirt racing experience, but we’re all going to be learning together.”

Racing on dirt is a fine art that requires a continual search for the fastest groove, or cushion.

For good reason, Larson is the BMS favorite. He earned 46 wins on dirt in 2020, and then added a punctuation mark by capturing the 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model series opener at All Tech Raceway in Lake City, Florida.