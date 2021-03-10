WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: ‘Interesting’: Hamlin not sure what to expect from racing on dirt at Bristol

Denny Hamlin had the same reaction as many fans when he learned that Bristol Motor Speedway was preparing to host a NASCAR Cup race on dirt.
“I thought it was interesting, for sure,” Hamlin said. “We haven’t run dirt in the Cup series in a very, very long time.”
During a Wednesday morning Zoom session, the current Cup points leader offered a range of views regarding the March 28 Food City Dirt Race at BMS. The hot-topic event will be the first Cup race held on a dirt surface since 1970.
“These cars are asphalt cars. They are not dirt cars, so they don’t handle like them or drive like them,” Hamlin said. “But who knows what we’re going to see. Certainly, the (NASCAR) Trucks put on great races at Eldora (Speedway) over the last few years.”
Cup drivers have been plotting several strategies to be ready for the March 28 dirt showcase.
On Wednesday, Brad Keselowski announced that he will compete this weekend in a $20,000-to-win Super Late Model event at Cochran Motor Speedway, 3/8-mile dirt track located in Cochran, Georgia.
Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Corey LaJoie are among a growing list of Cup regulars who have entered the March 15-20, Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at BMS.
Larson is expected to headline the Super Late Model division, with Dillon in the 604 Late Model class. Logano has entered the Open Modified category along with three-time NASCAR Truck series champion Matt Crafton.
How will Hamlin get ready for his big day on dirt at Bristol?
“I’m not doing anything special,” Hamlin said. “I think each dirt race is different. Part of it is just learning how to drive on dirt in general.
“(Bristol) is an oval, so you just have to adapt to your car and your environment.”
The dirt racing resume for Hamlin is limited.
“The only thing I’ve run on dirt was go-karts back in the day, and then I ran a few late models race around 10 years ago at Tony (Stewart’s) pace,” said Hamlin, referring to half-mile Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. “I don’t have a whole lot of dirt racing experience, but we’re all going to be learning together.”
Racing on dirt is a fine art that requires a continual search for the fastest groove, or cushion.
For good reason, Larson is the BMS favorite. He earned 46 wins on dirt in 2020, and then added a punctuation mark by capturing the 2021 Lucas Oil Late Model series opener at All Tech Raceway in Lake City, Florida.
“The guys that have been on dirt will have a bit of an advantage. But the race is 250 laps, and a lot of things will work over the course of the day,” Hamlin said. “Hopefully, we can find ourselves with a good competitive car.”
According to Hamlin, there is no short cut to acquiring the dirt track mastery that drivers such as Larson possess.
“They understand what it takes to make the corner, and they are searching for better dirt than what other guys are probably looking for,” Hamlin said. “But who knows what’s going to happen with the racetrack.
“Will it rubber up like an asphalt race or are we going to be slinging it into the corner like a typical dirt race.”
It’s those variables at Bristol that have Hamlin and dirt racing diehards intrigued.
“It will be a challenge. I just hope that everything stays together and that these cars don’t fall apart. If we can do that, I’m sure we will put on a great show,” Hamlin said.
“It’s going to be interesting. That’s the best word I can add to it at this point.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544