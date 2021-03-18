WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Drivers seek fame on Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals has attracted hundreds of speed-seekers of all ages to Bristol Motor Speedway.
Some came to taste the Bristol experience, some came to build their reputation, and some came to prepare for next week’s NASCAR Truck and Cup races at BMS.
For Heath Martin, the inaugural event is all about personal and regional pride.
Martin, 26, is among a large contingent of drivers from Wythe Raceway. That half-mile, high-banked clay oval is located 70 miles from BMS in Martin’s hometown of Rural Retreat, Virginia.
“I’ve heard several guys talking this week about how they’ve been running their cars wide-open around this whole track. That’s basically what we do every Saturday night at Wythe,” said Martin, who competes in the 602 Crate Late Model division.
Justin Blevins (Chilhowie, Va.) set the stage for the Wythe gang by winning a 20-lap feature in Tuesday’s Sport Mod class. The victory also secured him a spot for Blevins into tonight’s main event.
“There are a lot of talented racers at Wythe, and we all want to do well here,” Martin said. “This is a big opportunity for racers all around the country.”
There were over 1,300 entries from 40 states for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, with cars and haulers spread across the property. From Hornets and Stock Cars to Open Modifieds and Crate Late Models, many grassroots success stories have been authored.
While NASCAR regulars such as Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Corey LaJoie and three-time Truck series champion Matt Crafton have already competed this week at BMS, the grandstands will open for the first time today as the spotlight shifts to the marquee Super Late Model class.
The VIP list of entries for tonight includes defending Cup series champion Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson.
A NASCAR Cup regular created headlines in Tuesday’s program. In a 604 Late Model feature that lasted well past midnight, Dillon led every lap in a car prepared by famed Tennessee car builder Cory Hedgecock.
“It was like stepping back in time and running late models back in the day,” Dillon said. “Cory built the car for me to go have fun and race. We had a blast.”
Dillon offered rave review for the new dirt surface and configuration at BMS, which has 19-degree banking in the corners.
“The track was pristine. Really, I couldn’t ask for better racing conditions,” Dillon said. “I could run anywhere I wanted - up and down the track and back across the bottom.”
The goal for Dillon goes deeper than securing a cool trophy.
“I wanted to get on this dirt before next week’s (Food City Dirt) Cup race and see how the track conditions change,” Dillon said. “I hope a lot of fans will come out here and watch us.”
For the motorsports diehard, the Dirt Nationals have brought exposure to weekly warriors from the Midwest and teenage phenoms who developed their instincts through karting.
One of the hottest young prospects is Trey Mills, a 12-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, who got his start in karting at age six. Mills, who has been nicknamed “The Future” won Tuesday’s 602 feature in a field that included several other teens.
The best celebration was executed by Chattanooga’s Spencer Singleton. Following his win in Tuesday’s second 602 feature, the 59-year-old Singleton dropped to his knees and kissed the pavement in Victory Lane.
Wednesday’s action saw a father and son sweep in the Stock Car class by Damon and Dallon Murty.
Rain washed out both the Wednesday night program and all of Thursday’s races, but the motorhomes, trailers and tents around the track were full of hopeful stories.
Brady Lear, 30, is a 602 Late Model competitor from Broadhead, Kentucky, who races out of Rockcastle Speedway in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.
“No track compares to Bristol,” Lear said. ‘It feels like the straightaways are a mile long, but you realize how fast you are going once you get down in the corners.”
Lear built his 602 machine over the winter.
“But we didn’t have the chance to get in the car until we arrived in Bristol,” Lear said.
The first race for Martin came three years ago in the Open Wheel Modified Class at Wythe Raceway. It wasn’t long before Martin wanted to go faster.
“I sold my modified and built this late model,” Martin said.
The immediate task for Martin is make a national impact in the Dirt Nationals while elevating the profile of his home track, which has been profiled on a variety of national television outlets such as the Discovery Channel.
“We’ve talked to people here from California, and one guy who flew in from Alaska to race. It’s crazy,” Martin said. “For me and other guys from Wythe Raceway, this Bristol track is like being at home.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Pit stops: Spectator tickets for Friday and Saturday’s racing are $45. … Complete coverage of the Bristol Dirt Nationals is available via live-streaming at www.racexr.plus.
Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Friday’s Schedule
2 p.m. – Grandstands open
2:30 p.m. – Super Late Model heats and group qualifying
5 p.m. – Super Late Model heats to set field for 25-lap feature
Note: The program will also include last chance qualifiers and feature races in the Sport Mods, Modifieds and 602 Late Models classes
Saturday’s schedule
2 p.m. – Grandstands open
2:30 p.m. –Super Late Model heats and group qualifying
5 p.m. – Super Late Model heat races to set the field for a 40-lap feature
Note: The program will also include last chance qualifiers and feature races for the Hornet, Open Modified, Stock Car and 604 Late Models classes