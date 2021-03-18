WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Drivers seek fame on Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals has attracted hundreds of speed-seekers of all ages to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Some came to taste the Bristol experience, some came to build their reputation, and some came to prepare for next week’s NASCAR Truck and Cup races at BMS.

For Heath Martin, the inaugural event is all about personal and regional pride.

Martin, 26, is among a large contingent of drivers from Wythe Raceway. That half-mile, high-banked clay oval is located 70 miles from BMS in Martin’s hometown of Rural Retreat, Virginia.

“I’ve heard several guys talking this week about how they’ve been running their cars wide-open around this whole track. That’s basically what we do every Saturday night at Wythe,” said Martin, who competes in the 602 Crate Late Model division.

Justin Blevins (Chilhowie, Va.) set the stage for the Wythe gang by winning a 20-lap feature in Tuesday’s Sport Mod class. The victory also secured him a spot for Blevins into tonight’s main event.

“There are a lot of talented racers at Wythe, and we all want to do well here,” Martin said. “This is a big opportunity for racers all around the country.”