WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Dixon realizes dream of running laps at Daytona

ABINGDON, Va. – Two years ago, Chase Dixon realized a dream by joining a tour of Daytona International Speedway with his family.

Flash forward to Jan. 15 of this year.

That’s when the 17-year-old Abingdon resident took his dream to another level by actually driving a race car around the famed speedway.

“It was definitely a cool experience that I will never forget,” Dixon said.

Along with an array of rising stars in the sport, Dixon participated in the official two-day preseason test for the ARCA Menards Series.

Dixon was in a car fielded by Derrick Lancaster, a veteran Late Model series driver from Christiansburg.

“I can’t thank Derrick and his family enough for giving me the opportunity,” Dixon said. “Derrick and I have been friends for a few years, and we’ve been trying to put together a deal for ARCA.”

According to Dixon, he posted a top speed of around 176-miles per hour on the 2.5-mile tri-oval.

“I had to make sure that we didn’t have a tire rub or any other issue on my first lap, but after that we were wide-open until the last run of the second day,” said Dixon, who ran nearly a total 60 laps.