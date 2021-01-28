WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Dixon realizes dream of running laps at Daytona

ABINGDON, Va. – Two years ago, Chase Dixon realized a dream by joining a tour of Daytona International Speedway with his family.
Flash forward to Jan. 15 of this year.
That’s when the 17-year-old Abingdon resident took his dream to another level by actually driving a race car around the famed speedway.
“It was definitely a cool experience that I will never forget,” Dixon said.
Along with an array of rising stars in the sport, Dixon participated in the official two-day preseason test for the ARCA Menards Series.
Dixon was in a car fielded by Derrick Lancaster, a veteran Late Model series driver from Christiansburg.
“I can’t thank Derrick and his family enough for giving me the opportunity,” Dixon said. “Derrick and I have been friends for a few years, and we’ve been trying to put together a deal for ARCA.”
According to Dixon, he posted a top speed of around 176-miles per hour on the 2.5-mile tri-oval.
“I had to make sure that we didn’t have a tire rub or any other issue on my first lap, but after that we were wide-open until the last run of the second day,” said Dixon, who ran nearly a total 60 laps.
For a driver who has been only been competing in Late Models at Kingsport for two years, Dixon faced several radical adjustments at Daytona.
“The biggest challenge were the G-forces, and that was just a crazy feeling,” Dixon said. “And on the second day, the wind pushed my car straight toward the wall.”
Familiar NASCAR names such as Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry took part in the test session, with Berry and Mayer also driving Lancaster owned cars.
Dixon ran out of time to experiment with the mysterious drafting process at Daytona, but he came away with a full notebook.
“I feel like we put up some good laps, especially since I was on single-car runs only,” Dixon said. “My main goal to feel out the car, learn all I could from Derrick and have fun.”
After being limited to 12 races at Kingsport Speedway last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dixon hopes to increase his fun-meter this season with 15-20 races at various venues.
He plans to compete with his Chase Dixon Motorsports Late Model team in the season-opening event at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina on March 6, then return to Hickory on March 20 for a CARS Tour event.
Late Model races at Kingsport, Motor Mile Speedway in Radford and possibly South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Virginia, are also on the agenda.
“I’m anxious to get things started because I know that that our program is going to be so much better this year with our strong crew and sponsors,” Dixon said.
Dixon said he hopes to make his ARCA debut with Lancaster’s DLR team on June 12 in the East series race at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, North Carolina.
The Sept. 16 ARCA event at Bristol Motor Speedway will likely conflict with a test for the prestigious Sept. 25 Late Model race at Martinsville Speedway.
The bond between Dixon and Lancaster is tight. Dixon even has one of Lancaster’s race cars in his Abingdon shop.
“I met Derrick at Kingsport Speedway when I was running in the Limited division, and we’ve been friends ever since,” Dixon said.
That friendship grew stronger on Aug. 7 of last year when Lancaster was involved in a gruesome crash at Kingsport Speedway where his car slammed head-on into the wall following contact with another car.
According to a social media post from his wife, the 47-year-old Lancaster suffered a hairline fracture at the base of his skull and hospitalized in intensive care for nearly a week.
Dixon was in the same race.
“I got spun out in front of the field,” Dixon said. “Derrick was trying to avoid everything when his car went into the wall. I was just a few feet away from Derrick’s car.
“It was a scary experience. I couldn’t see Derrick’s car hit the wall, but I could feel and hear the impact.”
Just five months after being told by doctors that his racing career was over, Lancaster posted the fastest time during the recent Daytona ARCA test at over 183 mph.
“Derrick is one tough guy, and he’s blessed to be able to survive what he went through,” Dixon said.
Dixon will be unable to race on bigger tracks until he becomes 18. He still plans to be at Daytona on Feb. 13 to watch Lancaster compete in the ARCA series season opener.
For now, Dixon plans to pay his dues under battle-tested mentors such as Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck series crew chief Chris Carrier.
“It’s amazing to do a Google search of (Carrier’s name) and see his career stats and read all the articles on him,” Dixon said. “Chris is a great person on and off the track. Being able to learn from someone like that who has seen everything in the sport is something I will cherish forever.”
No doubt, Dixon will also cherish his first journey around Daytona International Speedway.
“I always wanted to go through that tunnel at Daytona and see what the place was all about, and I fortunate to have the chance,” Dixon said.
“I would love run at tracks like Talladega and Bristol soon, but just testing at Daytona was a big accomplishment. I feel like my career is ahead of schedule, and I want to keep learning all I can.”