WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Dirt Bash; Stars from World of Outlaws converge on Bristol Motor Speedway for Part III of dirt festival

The first chapter of Bristol’s grand exploration with dirt on March 15-20 offered a diverse salute to grassroots racers and teams. The Bristol Dirt Nationals included action in Super Late Models, Crate Late Models, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hornets.

From the consistent track surface to the quality of racing, the reviews were positive.

Despite nightmarish weather and some issues with dust, the NASCAR Cup and Truck shows put fun and unpredictability back into the NASCAR grind. Those headline grabbing events also helped unite the once disparate factions of dirt racing diehards and NASCAR purists.

To the dismay of longtime BMS fans, it rained yet again in the hills of Northeast Tennessee early Thursday afternoon. But the clouds soon gave way to partly sunny skies and 69-degree temperatures.

As usual, the flamboyant Bloomquist is attracting attention. The Mooresburg, Tennessee, resident has over 600 wins, including two victories the last time BMS deposited hundreds of loads of red Tennessee clay around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile oval in 2001.

Bloomquist finished third behind Kyle Larson and Davenport in the 40-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature on the final night of the Bristol Dirt Nationals.