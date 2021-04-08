WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Dirt Bash; Stars from World of Outlaws converge on Bristol Motor Speedway for Part III of dirt festival

The low-slung cars are radical, the speeds and sounds are jarring, and the stars go by nicknames like Black Sunshine, The Newport Nightmare, Superman, Smokey and The High Side Tickler.
Welcome to part three of the two-month long dirt festival at Bristol Motor Speedway.
For the next two nights, the nation’s elite Late Model and UMP Modified drivers will compete in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash.
Several members of the Modified squad have NASCAR experience, but the focus here is on Late Model heavy hitters such as Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens, Jonathan Davenport and Kyle Strickler.
No introduction should be needed. These guys are simply some of the best pure racers on the globe.
They slide their 2,300-pound Late Model machines into the corners while adapting to ever-changing track conditions and somehow avoiding contact with other drivers.
How fast are these Late Models? Consider that three-time defending series champion Brandon Sheppard (New Berlin, Illinois) posted a lap of 15.295 seconds at 117-mph early in Thursday’s practice session. The fastest time turned in by a NASCAR Cup driver (Ryan Blaney) before the March 29 Food City Dirt Race was 20.172-mph at 89.392.
Later Thursday night, Sheppard posted an eye-popping lap of 14.955 at 120.329-mph.
Impressed yet?
The first chapter of Bristol’s grand exploration with dirt on March 15-20 offered a diverse salute to grassroots racers and teams. The Bristol Dirt Nationals included action in Super Late Models, Crate Late Models, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hornets.
From the consistent track surface to the quality of racing, the reviews were positive.
Despite nightmarish weather and some issues with dust, the NASCAR Cup and Truck shows put fun and unpredictability back into the NASCAR grind. Those headline grabbing events also helped unite the once disparate factions of dirt racing diehards and NASCAR purists.
To the dismay of longtime BMS fans, it rained yet again in the hills of Northeast Tennessee early Thursday afternoon. But the clouds soon gave way to partly sunny skies and 69-degree temperatures.
As usual, the flamboyant Bloomquist is attracting attention. The Mooresburg, Tennessee, resident has over 600 wins, including two victories the last time BMS deposited hundreds of loads of red Tennessee clay around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile oval in 2001.
Bloomquist finished third behind Kyle Larson and Davenport in the 40-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature on the final night of the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
“I thought before (Davenport) came up there that we had a real shot at it,” said Bloomquist, who was seventh fastest on speed charts most of Thursday. “The car was really stable. It was firing up good under the cautions, so I thought we had a shot. It was a little disappointing.”
How much has changed since that 2001 Battle of Bristol?
“The cars are definitely faster, and we have quite a bit more horsepower,” Bloomquist said. “Bristol is a special place.”
Late Model drivers Ricky Thornton, Jr., Zach Mitchell and Tyler Bruening lost control of their cars during Thursday’s practice on the 19-degree banks. But the session was relatively clean overall as drivers and crew chiefs searched for both race and qualifying setups.
Former NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck competitor David Stremme topped the UMP Modified speed charts most of the night with a lap of 17.183 seconds before Chris Arnold executed a near flawless effort of 17.154.
Chris Madden was second fastest in Late Model qualifying at 15.150, while West Virginia’s Josh Richards followed at 15.186.
The real action starts tonight with a 40-lap Late Model feature paying $10,000-to-win. The stakes increase on Saturday with another 40-lapper that will pay $25,000-to-win.
