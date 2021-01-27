WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Carrier staying busy preparing for 2021 season as

ABINGDON, Va. – Chris Carrier has worked in NASCAR for 45 years, winning as a crew chief at each of the top levels of the sport.
One magic word always energizes the Bristol, Tennessee, native. Just call it Daytona.
“Every year about this time you feel like a kid in a candy store, but you’ve got to put a lot of hours into preparation for the event,” Carrier said.
For the past few months, Carrier has worked countless hours at the Henderson Motorsports shop in advance of the Feb. 12th season-opening NASCAR Truck series race at Daytona International Speedway.
Parker Kligerman is back as the primary driver for tradition-rich team founded by Abingdon’s Charlie Henderson, owner of Food Country grocery stores.
“I’m very fortunate to be a part of this team,” Carrier said. ‘We represent fans across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, and we hope to make them proud again this season.”
Kligerman, who doubles as analyst and reporter for NASCAR on NBC, drove in eight races last season in the familiar No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. He posted three top-10 finishes, including a fourth at Bristol Motor Speedway.
That overall mark is impressive considering that Kligerman was forced to start near the back of the field in each race due to the lack of qualifying in the series due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I couldn’t ask for a better driver to work than Parker,” Carrier said. “He’s great for what we try to do with our team.”
Carrier said the current 2021 plan is to compete in four out of the first five races. Team officials are working out the final details for 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Sam Mayer to run the Feb. 19 event at the Daytona Road Course.
The 17-year-old Mayer, who swept the ARCA and Truck races on Sept. 17 at Bristol, will move up to JR Motorsports during the second half of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
“Sam is a really good young driver who will turn 18 in June,” Carrier said.
Kligerman is scheduled to return at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 20) and for the historic Bristol dirt race on March 27.
“That should get us in a pretty good standing in the owners’ points,” Carrier said.
The Abingdon team won the pole position on the dirt at Eldora Speedway with driver Caleb Holman in 2016.
“That does give us confidence for Bristol, because I think the Bristol dirt race will take the same approach as Eldora,” Carrier said. “The dirt banking at Bristol will be about the same and the speed of truck will be close.”
What kind of show does Carrier expect for Bristol?
“It depends how the track officials do the dirt,” Carrier said. “How tight will it be packed, how grippy will it be, and how high is the banking. But I think in terms of setup, shocks and making the truck drive well, things will be very close to the same.”
Carrier said his team will also likely be involved in the Triple Truck Challenge, a bonus program of three consecutive races that includes Darlington (May 7), the road layout at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on May 22 and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.
Only truck series regulars will be involved in the Challenge, which offers a $50,000 bonus for each race winner.
“If a driver wins all three races, he can earn like $500,000 including the purses,” Carrier said.
After working until 10:30 Monday night, Carrier and a couple of helpers were at the Kyle Busch Motorsports facility in Mooresville, North Carolina on Wednesday morning to refine some technical issues on their Daytona truck. The team will bring their Daytona road course truck back to KBM next Wednesday.
Phil Tuell, a former driver and motorsports jack-of-all-trades from Blountville, has performed various duties in the Henderson shop over the past month. Tuell has assisted area race teams for many years.
“If you tried to explain to an outsider all that goes into operating a race team they would never understand,” Carrier said. “It’s not just the physical pieces that you bolt on the truck, it’s the communication, scheduling, guidelines, and deadlines.”
The Henderson team has a total of four trucks, including a speedway truck purchased from former NASCAR Cup regular Joe Nemechek three weeks ago. Henderson’s road course truck was used last September on the Daytona road course.
“We’re very optimistic for the season,” Carrier said. “We’ve done some things over the last 6-8 months that will bear fruit to our performance as a team.”
The Henderson Motorsports transporter will leave for Daytona on Wednesday, Feb. 10th. Practice and qualifying will be held the following the day, with the 250-mile race set for Friday night.
“The Daytona Truck race is always a very eventful show,” Carrier said. “We’ve got a lot of good people that gives us a lot of their time and experience to help us get ready for that night.”
The pace will intensify for Carrier and company over the next couple weeks.
“You’re always going full-steam right up until the last minute. That’s the case throughout the whole industry,” Carrier said.
“You can never be organized enough, and you can never get ahead, but I like what we’re doing here with our program.”
