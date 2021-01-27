WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Carrier staying busy preparing for 2021 season as

“It depends how the track officials do the dirt,” Carrier said. “How tight will it be packed, how grippy will it be, and how high is the banking. But I think in terms of setup, shocks and making the truck drive well, things will be very close to the same.”

Carrier said his team will also likely be involved in the Triple Truck Challenge, a bonus program of three consecutive races that includes Darlington (May 7), the road layout at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on May 22 and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28.

Only truck series regulars will be involved in the Challenge, which offers a $50,000 bonus for each race winner.

“If a driver wins all three races, he can earn like $500,000 including the purses,” Carrier said.

After working until 10:30 Monday night, Carrier and a couple of helpers were at the Kyle Busch Motorsports facility in Mooresville, North Carolina on Wednesday morning to refine some technical issues on their Daytona truck. The team will bring their Daytona road course truck back to KBM next Wednesday.

Phil Tuell, a former driver and motorsports jack-of-all-trades from Blountville, has performed various duties in the Henderson shop over the past month. Tuell has assisted area race teams for many years.