WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Braden brings growing resume with hopes for more at Bristol

Growing up on a farm in Wheeling, West Virginia, Travis Braden was intrigued by speed.
He chased his passion by zipping around mountain trails on his four wheeler. Then, his parents bought him a go-kart to race on regional tracks.
“That eventually led to me to circle track racing, and my competitive nature took over from that point,” said Braden in a Zoom conference.
The 26-year-old Braden returns to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals.
Braden attended BMS events as a youth, but his first race on the high banks came in 2017 for the inaugural edition of the U.S. Short Track Nationals.
What was Braden’s first impression of the NASCAR proving ground?
“I remember thinking that it was pretty incredible,” Braden said. “I’ve been fortunate to run on some of the bigger tracks in the ARCA series, but Late Models don’t compete on tracks like Bristol.”
Serious racing fans know all about Braden. His long resume includes victories in iconic events such as the Winchester 400 in Winchester, Indiana, and the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida. He also captured the 2015 ARCA Series race at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis
Braden currently leads the points on the CRA-JEGS All-Stars Pro Late Model tour, where he posted a win last weekend in the Fall Brawl at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.
“Momentum is kind of the buzz word on our team right now,” Braden said. “We’ve had strong performances everywhere we’ve gone over the past few years. With all the big events coming up this fall and winter, it’s a really good time to get hot.”
After competing in both the Pro Late Model and Super Late Model categories at BMS in 2017, Braden will focus on Pro Late Model this weekend in his No. 26 Platinum Motorsports entry.
There will also be racing in the Street Stock and Compact divisions at BMS. Practice is scheduled from noon until 7:15 today, with Saturday qualifying set for 1:30 p.m. followed by the first race at 4.
Fans will be allowed inside the stadium but they must follow the track’s safety protocols and guidelines.
“The (All-Stars) tour is just as competitive, if not more competitive at times, as the Super Series,” Braden said “ Since we run the crate engines in Pro Late Model, the playing field is a lot more even.
“You have less horsepower. It kind of closes everything up and puts on some intense racing where you are almost wide-open the whole time and everyone is really aggressive.”
Despite turning fast laps during his two 2017 BMS races, Braden was unable to finish due to crashes. He spent part of last week taking notes on the four NASCAR events at Bristol.
“For a change, it looked like the bottom of the track was strong for most of those races,” Braden said. “When we were here in the past, the bottom was good at the start but the middle groove gradually came in. For Saturday, I think we need to stick in that bottom groove where the speed is.”
Braden studied aeronautical and mechanical engineering during his college days at West Virginia University
Saturday’s Pro Late Model field is expected to include familiar names such as Cody Coughlin, Josh Brock, Mandy Chick, Cole Williams and Mason Keller.
The Super Late Model race will have a local flavor with the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team. Alex Prunty, a 27-year-old from Wisconsin, will serve as the driver with 2018 BMS Pro Late Model race winner Josh Reeves as the crew chief.
According to Braden, the formula to surviving and thriving at BMS comes down to one basic.
“You’ve got to have a lot of guts to drive it into the corner and rely on the car to stay in one piece,” Braden said. “The corner speed here with the banking is intense. I don’t know what the G-force load is but it has to be incredible. That’s what is so unique about Bristol.”
So what would a Short Track Nationals conquest at Bristol mean for the former kart racer from West Virginia?
“Everyone loves the idea of racing at Bristol, and this event has turned into something that’s really cool,” Braden said.
“You get a Gladiator Sword trophy for winning and you get to celebrate on top of a building in Victory Lane. That would be really cool.”
