WATCH NOW: AUTO RACING: Braden brings growing resume with hopes for more at Bristol

“Momentum is kind of the buzz word on our team right now,” Braden said. “We’ve had strong performances everywhere we’ve gone over the past few years. With all the big events coming up this fall and winter, it’s a really good time to get hot.”

After competing in both the Pro Late Model and Super Late Model categories at BMS in 2017, Braden will focus on Pro Late Model this weekend in his No. 26 Platinum Motorsports entry.

There will also be racing in the Street Stock and Compact divisions at BMS. Practice is scheduled from noon until 7:15 today, with Saturday qualifying set for 1:30 p.m. followed by the first race at 4.

Fans will be allowed inside the stadium but they must follow the track’s safety protocols and guidelines.

“The (All-Stars) tour is just as competitive, if not more competitive at times, as the Super Series,” Braden said “ Since we run the crate engines in Pro Late Model, the playing field is a lot more even.

“You have less horsepower. It kind of closes everything up and puts on some intense racing where you are almost wide-open the whole time and everyone is really aggressive.”