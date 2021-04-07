WATCH NOW AUTO RACING: BMS to challenge World of Outlaws

“This is probably the biggest-paying race we’ve had locally,” said Owens in a Zoom conference. “To bring it home in front of all my fans and friends would be awesome. Winning on the Bristol track just makes it even better.”

Tonight’s agenda will involve practice for both Late Models and the DIRTcar UMP Modified class, which will feature familiar names such as David Reutimann, David Stremme, Steve Arpin, Kenny Schrader and three-time NASCAR Truck champion Matt Crafton.

The winner of Friday’s 40-lap Late Model feature will earn $10,000, while Saturday offers a 40-lap, $25,000-to-win feature.

“We’ve watched a lot of (NASCAR) races at Bristol through the years and we got to run the modified race there back in the day,” Owens said. “Just rolling out on the track is going to be pretty crazy.”

Owens also watched the recent events at BMS, including the Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 15-20.

“I thought the guys did a phenomenal job of fixing the track,” Owens said. “That was one of my main concerns going into the dirt races with how fast they put dirt down on the track, but the track prep was second to none.”

According to Owens, the drivers who competed in the Dirt Nationals will have an advantage this weekend.