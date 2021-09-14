WATCH NOW: As the Bell tolls: Currently 8th in Cup Series points, Bell aims to avoid ‘crazy’ night and advance to next phase

For young drivers like Christopher Bell, Bristol Motor Speedway equates to a high-speed guessing game.

“That’s especially the case with no practice. When I went there in the spring, it was crazy how much drivers were off. They were either really loose or really right,” said Bell in a recent Zoom interview.

Bell enters Saturday’s Night Race ranked eighth in NASCAR Cup Series points.

With Saturday serving as the first cutoff on the playoff championship road, Bell cannot afford a crazy night.

The 26-year Oklahoma native has just a 17-point margin on Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch, who are tied for 12th in points. Only the top 12 drivers advance from the original championship field of 16.

“It’s the playoffs, man. Every year there is something different and you can never really predict will happen,” Bell said.

“I don’t think anybody could have predicted what happened at Darlington. We had so many guys that had bonus points have bad nights there. And the next thing you know, there were guys on the outside looking in.”

Tyler Reddick, William Byron and Michael McDowell are currently out of the playoff picture.