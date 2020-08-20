WATCH NOW: Arnold scores 4 goals to lead Vikings past Rebels

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tennessee High girls soccer team posted an 8-1 victory over Sullivan South Thursday in their first home game of the season.
That was only part of the reason why THS coach Kevin Mooney was smiling.
“We’re just happy to be playing, that’s the biggest thing right now,” Mooney said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mooney said the Vikings were limited to less than two weeks of practice before Tuesday’s opening match at Dobyns-Bennett.
“You could have asked me at different moments over the summer and I don’t know if I would have been very confident in us being on the field this season,” Mooney said. “And anytime you can get a win, it’s icing on the cake.”
The first goal of the season for THS came with 21 minutes and 31 seconds left in the first half. Following an accurate throw-in from sophomore Paige Helms, five-foot-10 junior forward Sophie Arnold deftly steered the ball into the net.
After weeks on uncertainty, anxiety and mask-wearing in steamy weather, Arnold said her score was a cathartic experience.
“That was very big,” Arnold said.
The fun was just beginning for Arnold. With a mix of power and precision, she authored a night to remember with a total of four goals.
“I’ve never done that at any level,” Arnold said. “I might have had two or three goals at some point, but never four. This meant a lot to me, especially since my sister (Emma) is no longer on the team.”
Emma Arnold is now a student at East Tennessee State after being selected as the District 1-AAA forward of the year last season. Older sister Chloe is a senior soccer player at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, where she earned first-team All-Southern Conference honors as a sophomore.
“The Arnolds are all over our record book,” Mooney said. “Chloe is our all-time leading scorer, and Emma probably leads us in assists.”
The 5-4 Helms led the assist parade Thursday with four.
So did Helms keep an eye out for Arnold?
“Yes, she’s a big target, Helms said.
Despite the large margin of victory, Helms said there was nothing routine about the first match at the Stone Castle.
“It was very nerve-wracking,” Helms said. “Things were rough in practice a few weeks ago because we couldn’t have any contact and we were just doing drills. Now that we’re on the field, it’s a lot better.”
Freshman Reese Marshall supplied two goals for THS, while junior Delaney Powers and senior Keegan Myers also scored.
“Playing two games this week has given us experience and made us more comfortable playing positions,” said Helms, who started last season as a freshman. “I think we have good potential if we keep working hard.”
Mooney was pleased with the attendance. Nearly all of the fans wore facial covering, even during the match.
“We kind of had similar numbers to our normal home matches,” Mooney said. “I was happy to see all these people come out.”
With the first win and the home debut out of the way, Mooney can now focus on cohesion.
“That wasn’t our best soccer in the first half, but we got the results and the girls played a lot better in the second half,” Mooney said. “We’ve still got a long way to go, and we will start to figure some things out.
“It’s just good to be back out here.”
