WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Tennessee High rallies past East Hamilton in OT

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A 3-pointer to force overtime and two more from long range by the Hurricanes to open the extra period put East Hamilton up by six on Tennessee High.

The Vikings refused to fold.

“We just kept our poise,” said Tennessee High senior guard Nysaiah Foote, whose Vikings watched as Colby Mason canned a 3 with 13 seconds left to force overtime. “Coach [Michael McMeans] said after that shot went down, we looked down on ourselves and we did.

“Coach told us we have four minutes of overtime, the game was nowhere near over so we just had to keep battling and keep playing hard. That was going to carry us a long way.”

Ultimately, it carried Tennessee High to victory, with the Vikings outscoring the Hurricanes 12-3 over the final 2:42 of overtime to defeat East Hamilton 67-64 in the Arby’s Classic on Wednesday at Viking Hall.

“I am proud of them to continue to battle in overtime,” McMeans said. “A lot of times that happens and it can go downhill pretty quick for you and you can get blown out pretty quick in overtime. I thought they did a good job of keeping their heads up and keeping balance. We got down six there in overtime and they fought back and kept going.”