WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Tennessee High rallies past East Hamilton in OT

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A 3-pointer to force overtime and two more from long range by the Hurricanes to open the extra period put East Hamilton up by six on Tennessee High.
The Vikings refused to fold.
“We just kept our poise,” said Tennessee High senior guard Nysaiah Foote, whose Vikings watched as Colby Mason canned a 3 with 13 seconds left to force overtime. “Coach [Michael McMeans] said after that shot went down, we looked down on ourselves and we did.
“Coach told us we have four minutes of overtime, the game was nowhere near over so we just had to keep battling and keep playing hard. That was going to carry us a long way.”
Ultimately, it carried Tennessee High to victory, with the Vikings outscoring the Hurricanes 12-3 over the final 2:42 of overtime to defeat East Hamilton 67-64 in the Arby’s Classic on Wednesday at Viking Hall.
“I am proud of them to continue to battle in overtime,” McMeans said. “A lot of times that happens and it can go downhill pretty quick for you and you can get blown out pretty quick in overtime. I thought they did a good job of keeping their heads up and keeping balance. We got down six there in overtime and they fought back and kept going.”
Zach Harris and Ashton Munson each hit 3s to put the Hurricanes up 61-55, but Brandon Dufore continued to make plays. The junior finished with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including a basket of his own and two nifty assists to Austin DeGeare to put the Vikings up 62-61.
“Big time,” said McMeans, of Dufore, who had 24 second half points. “That was huge. He was up there pretty high on that last [shot] and he got that to go in and that got us started with a little comeback there in overtime.”
Dufore added a drive to the hoop for basket and Foote and Ty Hopson added two free throws apiece to secure the win. Hopson also had a key rebound on his own missed free throw and Colin Brown swiped a pass in the final seconds to prevent any East Hamilton hopes of another overtime.
“That is a big win,” McMeans said. “They are in our classification so that is a team you see like a state tournament atmosphere. They have got to learn and keep going and that is what I think we are doing right now.”
Munson led East Hamilton – which was 13-of-35 from 3-point range - with 21 points, including five 3s, and Mason added 14 points on four 3s. Cade Pendleton, a 6’10 senior receiving recruiting interest from schools like Arizona and Butler, was surrounded by Vikings throughout the game and managed just nine points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field.
“He didn’t do too much today,” DeGeare said. “We just made some big time buckets.”
Tennessee High will face Knox Catholic today, with the winner advancing to Friday’s sixth place game.
“It is a huge win to get a win in the Arby’s Classic, a world-wide known tournament so it was a huge win for us, but we have got to celebrate this one for right now and get ready for tomorrow against Knox Catholic,” Foote said. “I am sure it will be fun. They have a couple of guys that can really play, but we have just got to play hard and let God handle it.