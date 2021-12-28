WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Tampa Catholic makes Bristol home with first round win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tampa Catholic Crusaders have just one senior and have gone without a home for two seasons

But the Crusaders are not lacking in quickness or hoops savvy.

With 51 percent shooting and 16 steals, the Crusaders posted an 80-58 victory over East Hamilton in Tuesday’s late game of the Arby’s Classic.

“We have no gym to practice or play in,” Tampa coach Don Dziagwa. “I told my guys that if we do anything at all this season it will be hell of a story.”

Dziagwa said a gym is currently under construction on the Tampa campus.

The marquee man for Tampa is six-foot-five sophomore shooting guard Karter Knox. The brother of former Kentucky guard and current New York Knicks player Kevin Knox, Karter has been ranked No. 13 among all sophomores in the nation by ESPN.

Knox delivered 22 points Tuesday.

“We came out determined,” Knox said. “We moved the ball well, executed and played good defense.”

Many of the points for Knox came out highlight-worthy dunks.