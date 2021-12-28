WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Tampa Catholic makes Bristol home with first round win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tampa Catholic Crusaders have just one senior and have gone without a home for two seasons
But the Crusaders are not lacking in quickness or hoops savvy.
With 51 percent shooting and 16 steals, the Crusaders posted an 80-58 victory over East Hamilton in Tuesday’s late game of the Arby’s Classic.
“We have no gym to practice or play in,” Tampa coach Don Dziagwa. “I told my guys that if we do anything at all this season it will be hell of a story.”
Dziagwa said a gym is currently under construction on the Tampa campus.
The marquee man for Tampa is six-foot-five sophomore shooting guard Karter Knox. The brother of former Kentucky guard and current New York Knicks player Kevin Knox, Karter has been ranked No. 13 among all sophomores in the nation by ESPN.
Knox delivered 22 points Tuesday.
“We came out determined,” Knox said. “We moved the ball well, executed and played good defense.”
Many of the points for Knox came out highlight-worthy dunks.
“I don’t even know how many dunks I had,” Knox said. “I was just dunking everything.”
Kevin Knox, Karter’s father, earned a national title while playing football at Florida State, while Karter’s older brother Kobe is a freshman basketball player at Grand Canyon.
“I don’t feel any pressure,” Knox said. “I’m always locked in, and my family members make me better. We’re always competing.”
The deep Tampa cast also features 5-11 freshman guard Isaiah Campbell-Finch (11 points) and 6-4 guard Ed Bronson, who has earned an offer from Fairfield. Bronson collected 14 points Tuesday, while 6-4 junior Karmello Branch added 15 points.
Six-foot-10 East Hamilton senior Cade Pendleton, who was held to 11 points in an opening round win, supplied three dunks and eight points Tuesday.
Tampa grabbed a 10-0 lead with a potent transition game and an aggressive defense, but Ooltewah, Tennessee, based East Ham stayed within striking distance for a while behind the work of sophomore guard Ashton Munson, who finished with 15 points.
Forcing nine turnovers, shooting 53 percent from the field and grabbing 19 rebounds, the Crusaders took a 42-26 lead into halftime.
Knox then opened the third quarter in style, scoring the first six points on a dunk, medium-range jumper and drive. Knox earned MVP honors in the recent City of Tampa holiday tournament after competing in the famed City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida.
The rest of the half offered a showcase for the depth of Tampa.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544