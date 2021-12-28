WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Sandstorm of made shots lifts Amarillo past Wolves

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Amarillo Sandies got a pleasant surprise at the start of their Arby’s Classic opener Tuesday evening.
“We like seeing a zone defense. We’ve got a lot of good shooters,” Amarillo senior wing Damonze Woods.
Consider the numbers in Amarillo’s 76-58 win against the West Ridge Wolves.
The Sandies shot 66 percent from the field, converted seven 3-point attempts, and placed four players in double figures.
West Ridge coach John Dyer prepared his usual extensive scouting report. But Dyer said his video work didn’t show the zone offense employed by Amarillo.
“We rolled the dice, and those guys came out hitting shots,” Dyer said.
Before the tournament, Amarillo coach Jason Pillion called 6-4 senior guard Brendan Hausen “the best shooter in the nation.”
The Villanova recruit lived up to that billing Tuesday, making 8 of 12 shots field goal attempts en route to a 21-point effort.
“[Hausen] made four or five where we defensed him as well as we could,” Dyer said. “Villanova doesn’t take guys that can’t play, and he’s great.”
West Ridge had the support of the home fans. That didn’t faze Hausen, who canned difficult chances from all angles and ranges.
“We’ve played in some big-time tournaments in Texas, including the state tournament, so we’re used to big venues. We enjoyed having the fans out here,” Hausen said.
West Ridge took a 7-2 lead at the 5:40 mark of the opening quarter on a 3-pointer by powerful 6-4 senior Ethan Bergeron, who starred at quarterback this past fall.
But with intelligent entry passes and wise spacing from their cast of big men, the Sandies hit 20 of 24 field goal attempts off 13 assists en route to a 47-34 halftime advantage.
“Knocking down shots will wash away a multitude of sins,” Pillion said. “We struggled on some things defensively, but we shot the heck out of the basketball and that helps. These guys are extremely unselfish.”
Amarillo, which reached the Texas 5A state semifinals last season, has six players who are 6-4 or taller, including 7-foot Cade Hornecker.
A Southern Illinois recruit, Hornecker contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists from the high post.
“It helps when the defense is worried about our shooters and I can go to work,” Hornecker said. “We don’t really see a lot of zone because we can shoot so well. The zone opens up things, especially for Brendan because he will shoot it from anywhere.”
The 6-6 Woods (Texas Arlington) supplied 13 points in the paint, while quick 6-foot senior guard Xa Landry-Britton added 15 points. The Sandies accumulated 20 assists.
“These guys understand that little things like taking care of the basketball and blocking out create big things,” Pillion said. “You’re not going to shoot the ball like we did tonight unless you execute and get the ball to the right guy at the right time.”
Dyer was impressed.
“They’ve got dudes,” Dyer said.
Six-foot-three junior guard Wade Witcher paced West Ridge with 22 points, while 6-2 senior guard Ty Barb added nine.
“Those [Amarillo] guys get in their stance and play defense, but we never backed down,” Dyer said. “We knew that we had to shoot the three, but that was a fantastic team and we played hard as tough as we could against them.”
