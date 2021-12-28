WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Sandstorm of made shots lifts Amarillo past Wolves

“We’ve played in some big-time tournaments in Texas, including the state tournament, so we’re used to big venues. We enjoyed having the fans out here,” Hausen said.

West Ridge took a 7-2 lead at the 5:40 mark of the opening quarter on a 3-pointer by powerful 6-4 senior Ethan Bergeron, who starred at quarterback this past fall.

But with intelligent entry passes and wise spacing from their cast of big men, the Sandies hit 20 of 24 field goal attempts off 13 assists en route to a 47-34 halftime advantage.

“Knocking down shots will wash away a multitude of sins,” Pillion said. “We struggled on some things defensively, but we shot the heck out of the basketball and that helps. These guys are extremely unselfish.”

Amarillo, which reached the Texas 5A state semifinals last season, has six players who are 6-4 or taller, including 7-foot Cade Hornecker.

A Southern Illinois recruit, Hornecker contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists from the high post.