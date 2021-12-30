WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Riley Kugel of Dr. Phillips flies to dunk contest victory

Soumahoro advanced to the finals with a series of windmill creations and finishes.

But Kugel finally won over the judges when he took off just below the free throw line and rammed the ball through the basket.

The entire Dr. Phillips swarmed the court go congratulate Kugel on his feat. Dr. Phillips is located in Orlando, Florida

“ That was my first time ever doing that,” Kugel said. “And I had never tried the behind the back move I did before that.”

Kugel also perfected a 360-windmill move and bounced the ball between his legs on another jam.

Soumahoro, who actually competed in that City of Palms slam dunk event, accomplished one of the most difficult dunks in recent tournament history when he managed to rest his elbow on the rim while ramming the ball down with his other hand.

“ That was tougher than people think. I put my whole elbow on the rim, and I’m not that tall,” Soumahoro said. “I had a windmill dunk before that, but I just decided to really go for it on my last attempt.”

Soumahoro, who said he has a vertical leap of 44 inches, jumped over a 6-7 and a 6-10 teammate in the opening round.