WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Riley Kugel of Dr. Phillips flies to dunk contest victory

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dr. Phillips senior basketball player Riley Kugel has drawn rave reviews from hoop experts from across the country and has already confirmed his plans to play at Mississippi State.
But Kugel’s friends wanted the 6-foot-5 senior guard to prove one more point this week in Bristol.
Welcome to Thursday’s Arby’s Classic Slam Dunk contest.
“ To be real, that was the first and maybe the last dunk contest for me,” Kugel said.
Kugel explained his decision traced back to the recent City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida.
“ My teammates wanted me to dunk in that tournament,” Kugel said. “I wasn’t feeling it that day, so I had to do this one because my teammates had been begging me so much.”
When did Kugel finally agree to perform his high-wire act before the large crowd at Viking Hall?
“ About two hours before the contest,” Kugel said.
Just call Kugel a natural.
With a mix of artistry, courage and athletic ability, Kugel topped a field of six en route to the title.
As fans and other players scrambled to shoot footage on the phones, the drama came down to Kugel and 6-1 senior Ahmed Soumahoro from Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia.
Soumahoro advanced to the finals with a series of windmill creations and finishes.
But Kugel finally won over the judges when he took off just below the free throw line and rammed the ball through the basket.
The entire Dr. Phillips swarmed the court go congratulate Kugel on his feat. Dr. Phillips is located in Orlando, Florida
“ That was my first time ever doing that,” Kugel said. “And I had never tried the behind the back move I did before that.”
Kugel also perfected a 360-windmill move and bounced the ball between his legs on another jam.
Soumahoro, who actually competed in that City of Palms slam dunk event, accomplished one of the most difficult dunks in recent tournament history when he managed to rest his elbow on the rim while ramming the ball down with his other hand.
“ That was tougher than people think. I put my whole elbow on the rim, and I’m not that tall,” Soumahoro said. “I had a windmill dunk before that, but I just decided to really go for it on my last attempt.”
Soumahoro, who said he has a vertical leap of 44 inches, jumped over a 6-7 and a 6-10 teammate in the opening round.
“ I thought I did well, and it was a fun experience,” Soumahoro said.
The next stage for Soumahoro is prep school.
“ I’m undecided, but I have a lot of options,” Soumahoro said. “Wherever I go, I’m going work hard every day.”
Kugel, who hasn’t measured his vertical leap, knew that he had to pull out something special Thursday.
“ Yes, I saw Soumahoro in the City of Palms contest. There was great competition overall here tonight,” Kugel said.
Six-foot-four Jonesboro senior Quion Williams was the other finalist.
Clutching his Arby’s Classic award, Kugel credited teammates and friends for his breakthrough.
“ Of course, the support and encouragement of those guys helped,” Kugel said. “I wouldn’t have been in the contest if it wasn’t for those guys.”
Amid a new wave of adoration and encouragement after accepting his Arby’s Classic trophy, Kugel stressed that his dunking contest days are likely over.
“ The fans were great, but I just want to stay undefeated. A 1-0 record sounds good to me,” Kugel said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
