WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC; Jonesboro blows past Tampa Catholic
Jonesboro, Ark., had not trouble dispatching of Tampa Catholic on Thursday, and will now play Dr. Phillips in the Arby's Classic fifth place game today. 

Jonesboro, Ark. 65, Tampa Catholic 50

Jesse Washington had four of Jonesboro’s 10 3s to finish with 17 points to lift the Hurricanes to the fifth place Arby's Classic game today against Dr. Phillips.

Jonesboro blew open an early 7-7 tie with an 11-3 run, and still led 33-22 at halftime. Tampa Catholic got the margin down to 42-36 in the third, but Washington nailed a 3 and Deion Buford-Wesson had eight fourth quarter points to help the Hurricanes pull away for the win.

“I thought it was a good response for us today. I wasn’t disappointed with yesterday, we just couldn’t make any shots,” said Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift, whose Hurricanes lost to Amarillo on Wednesday.

Buford-Wesson had 13 points for Jonesboro, while Isaac Harrell had 12. Amarion Wilson dished out nine assists, and Devarious Montgomery had eight boards.

“It was fun, that was a good team though and today we just came out and played our game,” Buford-Wesson said. “We were making our shots…Coach says just keep shooting, they are going to fall eventually.”

Tampa Catholic was paced by Karter Knox with 24 points and seven boards. Ed Bronson added 10 points in the loss.

bwoodson@bristolnews.com |

Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543

