WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Hausen’s smooth stroke leads Sandies to semis

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Texas Panhandle knows more than football.
Consider the Amarillo basketball team.
The Amarillo Sandies advanced into the semifinals of the Arby’s Classic late Wednesday night with a 56-43 victory over the Jonesboro Golden Hurricane.
Once again, the standout for the Sandies was shooting guard Brendan Hausen. A 6-4 senior with unlimited shooting range, Hausen thrived in Amarillo’s halfcourt offense en route to 19 points.
“I feel like I can play any style,” Hausen said. “I have a high basketball IQ, so I go with the flow of each game.”
A product of the famed Team Griffin AAU program in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, Hausen decided to play for Villanova coach Jay Wright after attracting 23 college offers.
Six-foot-six senor Damonze Wood supplied 15 points for Amarillo, while 7-foot Cade Hornecker added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Hausen and Hornecker have been playing together in the second grade, often on church courts.
“Brendan never surprises me,” Hornecker said. “He’s always in the gym. People are impressed at Brendan during games, but I’ve seen it every day.”
Jonesboro, which shot 33 just percent, was led by 6-7 junior Isaac Harrell with 14 points.
Amarillo grabbed a 33-18 halftime lead as Hausen scored 16 points behind four 3-pointers. The Sandies shot 73 percent from the field over the first two quarters and force Jonesboro into a 26 percent shooting effort.
“We just didn’t make shots in the second quarter, and it really hurt,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift. “And we didn’t have an answer for Hauser. All he needs is a split second to shoot.”
Jonesboro went on a 9-2 late in the third quarter to close with 42-29 but struggled to find any clear shots against the transition defense of Amarillo.
“That was our number one focus because [Jonesboro] is really good in transition,” Pillion said. “Our kids did a great job of getting in gaps and keeping players out of the paint.”
The long arms of Hornecker also caused headaches for the Jonesboro shooters.
“We can slow teams down or run with them,” Hausen said. “Tonight, we slowed the other team down and guarded.
“For my shooting, I’ve been in the zone for a long time. That goes back to all the work I’ve put in and having the trust of my coach and teammates. After making thousands of shots, I’ve got the confidence to perform on the big stage.”
According to Pillion, basketball is growing across rugged West Texas.
“West Texas loves football and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but people are becoming passionate about basketball as well,” Pillion said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544