WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Hausen’s smooth stroke leads Sandies to semis

Jonesboro, which shot 33 just percent, was led by 6-7 junior Isaac Harrell with 14 points.

Amarillo grabbed a 33-18 halftime lead as Hausen scored 16 points behind four 3-pointers. The Sandies shot 73 percent from the field over the first two quarters and force Jonesboro into a 26 percent shooting effort.

“We just didn’t make shots in the second quarter, and it really hurt,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift. “And we didn’t have an answer for Hauser. All he needs is a split second to shoot.”

Jonesboro went on a 9-2 late in the third quarter to close with 42-29 but struggled to find any clear shots against the transition defense of Amarillo.

“That was our number one focus because [Jonesboro] is really good in transition,” Pillion said. “Our kids did a great job of getting in gaps and keeping players out of the paint.”

The long arms of Hornecker also caused headaches for the Jonesboro shooters.

“We can slow teams down or run with them,” Hausen said. “Tonight, we slowed the other team down and guarded.