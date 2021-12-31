WATCH NOW | ARBY'S CLASSIC: Guard play sends Long Island Lutheran to Arby's Classic finals

The Crusaders relied on aggressive defense and balanced scoring to open a 20-5 lead early in the second quarter.

By forcing eight turnovers, grabbing 15 rebounds and holding Amarillo to 36 percent shooting from the field, Long Island took a 27-19 lead into the half.

“ I’ve heard all the time about the great New York guards, and we take pride in our play,” Johns said. “We were real hype in the locker room tonight and we came out with a lot of energy.”

The margin expanded to 39-24 with three minutes left in the third quarter as the Amarillo offense continued to sputter.

Pierre and Johns then applied more heat with back-to-back hoops to give Long Island a 44-24 lead at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter

“ Jayden and I feed off each other,” Johns said. “If one person is making shots, we keep feeding him.

When Amarillo attempted to apply more defensive pressure in fourth quarter, Pierre and Johns were able to navigate out of trouble.