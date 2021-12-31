WATCH NOW | ARBY'S CLASSIC: Guard play sends Long Island Lutheran to Arby's Classic finals

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Movies have been made and books have been written about the legendary cast of guards who have played basketball in New York City.
Long Island Lutheran guards Jayden Pierre and James Johns know the stories and want to add to the tradition.
Those gritty floor leaders combined for 45 points Thursday night as the Long Island Lutheran Cavaliers cruised to a 62-42 win over the Amarillo Sandies in the semifinal round of the Arby’s Classic.
The 6-foot-2 Pierre, who supplied 18 points and five assists Thursday, is headed to Providence. The 6-6 Johns, who led all scorers with 27 points Thursday, is ranked among the nation’s top 150 players as a junior.
“ Our guard play was really strong again,” Long Island Lutheran coach John Buck. “That was as good as I’ve seen Johns play. This is his first year on the varsity with us, and he’s really special.”
Long Island forced Amarillo into a 34-percent shooting effort.
“ We knew Long Island was good, but they are better in person,” Amarillo coach Jason Pillion. “Their guards controlled the game, they run good stuff on offense, and they defended. It was complete performance.”
The Crusaders relied on aggressive defense and balanced scoring to open a 20-5 lead early in the second quarter.
By forcing eight turnovers, grabbing 15 rebounds and holding Amarillo to 36 percent shooting from the field, Long Island took a 27-19 lead into the half.
“ I’ve heard all the time about the great New York guards, and we take pride in our play,” Johns said. “We were real hype in the locker room tonight and we came out with a lot of energy.”
The margin expanded to 39-24 with three minutes left in the third quarter as the Amarillo offense continued to sputter.
Pierre and Johns then applied more heat with back-to-back hoops to give Long Island a 44-24 lead at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter
“ Jayden and I feed off each other,” Johns said. “If one person is making shots, we keep feeding him.
When Amarillo attempted to apply more defensive pressure in fourth quarter, Pierre and Johns were able to navigate out of trouble.
Villanova-bound guard Brendan Hausen was able to at least get his shots off for Amarillo, but Long Island was able to use its size to neutralize Amarillo’s interior game. Hausen managed just 13 points against the lockdown defense of Pierre
The defensive stoppers for Long Island included 6-10 junior Amdy Ndiaye, 6-9 senior Finley Sheridan and 6-11 senior Jaxon Koroll.
“ We did a good job playing team defense, and that’s always a focus for us,” Sheridan said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544