WATCH NOW: ARBYS CLASSIC: Edwards, Cain lead Knox Catholic past Wolves

BRISTOL, Tenn. - It was a Villanova recruit on Tuesday night, a Tennessee signee on Wednesday.

Such is life in the Arby’s Classic.

Future Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards scored 21 points, along with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Knox Catholic past the West Ridge 94-50 in an elimination game. That was one night after Amarillo senior and Villanova signee Brendan Hausen had also scored 21 against West Ridge.

“They took their heart from us. We lost our fighting spirit. We will regroup and we will get what is most important,” Dyer said. “You don’t play against a guy from Tennessee and a guy from Villanova every day and they showed us why they are going to Tennessee and Villanova. They are an extremely athletic team.

We have got to regroup and go to the next one.”

West Ridge hung though for the only five minutes, exchanging the lead six times and trailing just 13-12 before the Irish went on a 17-0 run to end the first quarter. It was all Irish from that point, having regrouped after Tuesday’s disappointing loss to Jonesboro, Ark.