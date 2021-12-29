WATCH NOW: ARBYS CLASSIC: Edwards, Cain lead Knox Catholic past Wolves

BRISTOL, Tenn. - It was a Villanova recruit on Tuesday night, a Tennessee signee on Wednesday.
Such is life in the Arby’s Classic.
Future Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards scored 21 points, along with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Knox Catholic past the West Ridge 94-50 in an elimination game. That was one night after Amarillo senior and Villanova signee Brendan Hausen had also scored 21 against West Ridge.
“They took their heart from us. We lost our fighting spirit. We will regroup and we will get what is most important,” Dyer said. “You don’t play against a guy from Tennessee and a guy from Villanova every day and they showed us why they are going to Tennessee and Villanova. They are an extremely athletic team.
We have got to regroup and go to the next one.”
West Ridge hung though for the only five minutes, exchanging the lead six times and trailing just 13-12 before the Irish went on a 17-0 run to end the first quarter. It was all Irish from that point, having regrouped after Tuesday’s disappointing loss to Jonesboro, Ark.
“It was a tough loss. We were kind of upset that we can’t win now and play better teams,” said Edwards, a former middle school student in Johnson City, who played AAU with West Ridge’s Cooper Johnson and Ethan Bergeron. “We have got to play earlier games, we could have played at 8 today, but we just had to go back out there and bounce back and just play our hardest. I feel like we took our anger out on the game last night on them.”
Knox Catholic connected on 60.7 percent of its shots, dished out 18 assists and added 19 steals on defense. Blue Cain (16 points, three steals), Deondrea Lindsey (7-8 FG, 14 points), Presley Patterson (11 points, three 3s) and Quincy Pannell (12 points) also reached double figures for the Irish.
Wade Witcher had three 3s and nine points to match Bergeron with nine points each for West Ridge, which committed 25 turnovers, allowing the Irish to score at least 22 points in the first three quarters.
“It is a great tournament to be able to play teams like this and they treat you well. You can’t put a value on the experience that you get in tournaments like this,” Dyer said. “It is two great teams we played. When we do things that we are good at we are OK, but against athleticism like that you can’t survive.”
