WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Dr. Phillips tops Dorman in OT

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Play to the end.
Dr. Phillips did just that on Thursday at the Arby’s Classic, tying the score for the first time with 0:01 left in regulation, and then dominating the overtime to defeat Dorman, S.C. 64-58 an elimination game at Viking Hall.
Nationally-ranked Dr. Phillips, which was stunned by Greeneville in the Wednesday quarterfinals, will play Jonesboro, Ark., for sixth place today.
“We had an important meeting this morning, just to discuss where things are, [Wednesday] was disappointing, but we had to move on and we have got to stay together,” Dr. Phillips head coach Ben Witherspoon said. “That got tested today being down eight going into the fourth quarter and not getting into a rhythm at all really in the entire game.”
Dorman was eliminated after another heart-breaking loss, falling by one point to Berkmar, Ga., in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
“They outplayed us in overtime. Dr. Phillips is a really good team with a lot of good players and they are well-coached,” Dorman head coach Thomas Ryan said. “We come [here] to play against teams that expect to win their state championship and I think the two teams we have played the last two nights will prepare us for what we want to do and what our big goal is.
A basket by Jordan Miller put Dorman up 50-44 with 1:44 left, while the Panthers lost Mississippi State signee Riley Kugel and Jordan Tillery with five fouls apiece. Dorman also lost Alabama commit Noah Clowney to the same issue.
The Cavaliers didn’t make another field goal until its final possession in overtime, while Dr. Phillips rallied back to within 54-51 with 9.6 seconds to play. The Cavaliers had one final possession in regulation, with Jackson Slater being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0:01 seconds left to play.
“That last call was a pretty bad call at the end, probably one of the worst I have had in my career, but like I told our kids in the locker room, we have to make it where one call doesn’t best you,” Ryan said. “You do the little things and it doesn’t matter, you take it out of the referee’s hands. That was sad to see.”
Slater calmly made all three free throws, the third of which came after a Dorman timeout, to force the extra period.
“I just shot it because I knew we had to get three points so I got fouled and I was just trying to get three points for the team and I got it,” Slater said. “I knew I hit the first two and I am the kind of shooter when if I am in rhythm I am going to hit them. I hit my first two and I knew I was going to hit the third one, I was confident in it.”
Kansas signee 6-foot-10 Ernest Udeh Jr. immediately put Dr. Phillips up for the first time with a dunk in overtime. Florida commit Denzel Aberdeen was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line, including 6-for-6 in the extra period to help the Panthers pull away from Dorman.
“After regulation ended I brought them over and told me we have dominated the last eight minutes,” Witherspoon said, “we are going to dominate the next four by getting stops and continuing to attack the basket and get to the line and knock them down.”
Aberdeen led Dr. Phillips with 15 points, Jordan Tillery added 14, and Udeh Jr. had 12 points and nine rebounds, while playing all but one minute in the game. Slater added 11 points, including the clutch free throws to force the extra period.
Dorman was paced by USC Upstate signee Jordan Surratt with 20 points and eight boards. Clowney fouled out with 10 points and seven boards.
“We definitely learned a lot,” said Surratt, whose Cavaliers were 5A state runner-ups last season. “We have played the best of the best in the nation and when we get back to South Carolina we should do our thing, just win.”
