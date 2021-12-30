WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Dr. Phillips tops Dorman in OT

A basket by Jordan Miller put Dorman up 50-44 with 1:44 left, while the Panthers lost Mississippi State signee Riley Kugel and Jordan Tillery with five fouls apiece. Dorman also lost Alabama commit Noah Clowney to the same issue.

The Cavaliers didn’t make another field goal until its final possession in overtime, while Dr. Phillips rallied back to within 54-51 with 9.6 seconds to play. The Cavaliers had one final possession in regulation, with Jackson Slater being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0:01 seconds left to play.

“That last call was a pretty bad call at the end, probably one of the worst I have had in my career, but like I told our kids in the locker room, we have to make it where one call doesn’t best you,” Ryan said. “You do the little things and it doesn’t matter, you take it out of the referee’s hands. That was sad to see.”

Slater calmly made all three free throws, the third of which came after a Dorman timeout, to force the extra period.