WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Berkmar tops Dorman as future SEC rivals meet

“For two public high schools, that was about as good of a matchup as you’re going to see,” Ryan said. “I told my kids in the locker room that this was going to be like a state championship type game. We’ve been in the state championship game the last five years, and our kids need to have games like this so we’re prepared.”

Clowney, who ranks 62nd nationally, finished with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to several poster-worthy dunks, Clowney was effective on mid-range and step-in jumpers.

The 250-pound Ewin, who is rated among the nation’s top 74 players, collected 19 points and three rebounds.

“Coming into the tournament, I didn’t know who [Ewin] was but I saw parts of his game on Monday,” Clowney said. “It was a fun experience against a good team. We came out of a deep early hole and did what we were supposed to do in the second half.”

Berkmar coach Greg Phillips was pleased with the crisp performance of his squad, especially with national rankings on the line.

“We finally got a practice in this week after a long layoff and that helped us feel more comfortable out there,” Phillips said.