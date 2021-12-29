WATCH NOW: ARBY'S CLASSIC: Berkmar tops Dorman as future SEC rivals meet

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a dream matchup in the Arby’s Classic, especially for fans of SEC basketball.
The No. 38 Berkmar Patriots featuring 6-foot-10 Mississippi recruit Malique Ewin against the Dorman Cavaliers led by 6-11 Alabama-bound Noah Clowney.
To the delight of the responsive fans at Viking Hall, the clash came down to a dramatic four second sequence with Berkmar leading by a point.
“The play was designed for me to get the ball,” said Clowney, who received the inbounds pass in the corner. “I got the ball, but I kicked it out when I saw a double-team. I fell after the pass, so I really don’t know what happened from there.”
Dorman was unable to get a shot off and Berkmar held on for the 71-70 victory.
“I thought we panicked just a little,” Dorman coach Thomas Ryan said. “Four seconds is a long time, but not to kids. You hate to not get a shot there.”
The Cavaliers have one of the top basketball programs in the southeast. In addition to a sprawling 4,000-seat gym, Dorman won four straight 5A South Carolina state titles from 2017 to 2020.
Berkmar was the state runner-up in Georgia last season in the rugged 7A division.
“For two public high schools, that was about as good of a matchup as you’re going to see,” Ryan said. “I told my kids in the locker room that this was going to be like a state championship type game. We’ve been in the state championship game the last five years, and our kids need to have games like this so we’re prepared.”
Clowney, who ranks 62nd nationally, finished with 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. In addition to several poster-worthy dunks, Clowney was effective on mid-range and step-in jumpers.
The 250-pound Ewin, who is rated among the nation’s top 74 players, collected 19 points and three rebounds.
“Coming into the tournament, I didn’t know who [Ewin] was but I saw parts of his game on Monday,” Clowney said. “It was a fun experience against a good team. We came out of a deep early hole and did what we were supposed to do in the second half.”
Berkmar coach Greg Phillips was pleased with the crisp performance of his squad, especially with national rankings on the line.
“We finally got a practice in this week after a long layoff and that helped us feel more comfortable out there,” Phillips said.
The first half featured a high-level display of athleticism, power post play and quickness.
With 68 percent shooting fueled by a mix of perimeter shooting with seven 3-pointers and execution in the paint, Berkmar took a 44-28 halftime lead that eventually grew to 47-28. Six-foot-two senior guard Jameel Rideout canned three 3-pointers en route to 16 points for Berkmar.
“We started out hot, they punched us in the mouth in the second and it came down to one stop,” Rideout said. “I thought they were going to try to get in the ball to [Clowney] inside at the end, but we locked in and got the stop.
Seconds after collecting his third foul with 2:17 left in the third quarter, Ewin delighted the responsive fans a thunder dunk. Ewin added another slam off the baseline as Berkmar took a 58-47 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Dorman closed within 58-51 with 7:14 left in the game on a transition hoop from Surratt. That prompted a timeout by Phillips.
Dorman kept converting behind 5-11 sophomore guard Christian Andrews (11 points, six assists) and Clowney while Ewin fouled out with less than two minutes remaining.
“I can’t say what I thought after that,” Phillips said. “Dorman did a great job of pounding the ball, but we were able to hold on.”
The drama finally came to that final four-second sequence.
“We dug ourselves a hole early, but our kids showed a lot of resilience,” Ryan said.
Six-foot-seven Antione “Bo” Hurns added 15 points for Berkmar. Shooters often struggle with dimension of Viking Hall, but Hurns and Rideout were prepared.
“We knew coming to Bristol that this was as big tournament,” Rideout said. “[Dorman] punched us in the mouth in the second half, but we took care of business and had fun doing it.”
Did the marquee matchup between Clowney and Ewin live up to hype?
“Absolutely,” Phillips said. “Both guys played really well, and it was a great game.”
