 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: APPY LEAGUE: Bristol State Liners return for new version of Appalachian League
0 comments
breaking

WATCH NOW: APPY LEAGUE: Bristol State Liners return for new version of Appalachian League

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. – An old moniker will be reborn in the new version of the Appalachian League.

The Bristol State Liners are back.

In a press conference held Monday morning at Bristol Bagel & Bakery on State Street, the new nickname and logo were unveiled.

The team will open the season on the road against the Johnson City XXX on June 3 in what will be opening night for the new wood-bat league which will showcase some of the nation’s top freshmen and sophomores.

The city previously housed professional teams known as the Boosters (1911-13), State Liners (1921-25), Twins (1940-55), Tigers (1969-1994), White Sox (1995-2013) and Pirates (2014-2020).

After Major League Baseball restructured its minor league system in 2020 and eliminated 40 minor league affiliates, it was announced in September that the Appy League would transform into an amateur circuit and would jointly ran by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

Bristol Baseball Incorporated – a non-profit organization comprised completely of volunteers – remains the operator of the city’s franchise with Mahlon Luttrell continuing his role as president. Luttrell is also the mayor of Bristol, Tennessee.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

  • Updated

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols...In other local briefs, Tennessee has released its 2021 football schedule. News from ETSU and King University athletics are also part of Thursday's local briefs. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts