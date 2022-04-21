Watch Now | Abingdon scores 19 runs in softball win

BRISTOL, Va. – The Abingdon softball team opened the season with five straight losses.

Following Wednesday’s 19-0 romp over the Virginia High Bearcats, the AHS Falcons are 7-6.

What was the key for the turnaround?

“ I don’t think we were working together early, but we cleaned things up and now we’re stronger than ever,” AHS senior Savannah Price said.

Price certainly had a strong night. She collected three hits, including a two-run double and grand slam from the No. 9 spot in the lineup.

“This was one for the books,” Price said. “I started playing softball at age five and had never hit a grand slam or had a game like this. I actually haven’t been hitting well the past couple games and I was getting worried coming into tonight so this feels really good.”

The Falcons collected a total of 13 hits over five innings, while AHS pitcher Hannah Dillard allowed just two singles.

There was one other big change for the Falcons this season, and it came at the top. After the opening game Randy Martin was named as the interim head coach.

“ It was totally unexpected but I’ve been doing this for 42 years,” Martin said.

The Martin resume features two Class 1 state softball titles and one runner-up finish at Council along with a runner-up finish in the National Small College World Series at Virginia Intermont College. He served as an assistant softball coach at AHS for 21 years.

“ We’ve been trying to make the game fun, work on the fundamentals and play as a team,” Martin said.

One of the points of emphasis for Martin has been on offense.

“ Some of the girls had quirks in their swings, and I’ve tried to improve that,” Martin said. “Savannah was one of our cases, and she’s adjusted well.”

Kendal Yates drove in three runs for AHS Wednesday with a home run and single. Dillard drove in two runs, while Aly Yeary and Brenna Green added two singles apiece. Iyana Smith contributed a triple and sterling defense at shortstop.

AHS has put together its hot streak despite the recent season-ending knee injury to Cate Henley, who has hitting .500.

It was not a good night for VHS, as the Bearcats (4-6) were hampered by five errors, eight walks and four hit-batsmen.

“ I’m never going to make excuses, but we’re kind of dealing with the perfect storm with spring break, prom and graduation and it’s easy to get side-tracked mentally,” VHS coach Andrew Belcher said.

The Bearcats followed their usual aggressive approach at the plate and on the bases.

“ I always tell my players to be aggressive,” Belcher said. “We try to force the action, but things didn’t go our way tonight. Abingdon swings the bats well, and you have to score with them.”

Autumn Owens and Emily Sheffield collected the only hits for VHS.

The Bearcats host SWD rival Richlands today, while the Falcons entertain Mountain 7 District rival Ridgeview.

Earlier this season, Abingdon outlasted Virginia High in an 18-16 slugfest. Much has changed since.

“We’re playing with confidence and having fun,” Price said. “Our seniors have had four head coaches. That makes it kind of hard, but we’ve worked through it and I’m excited to see what we can we do the rest of the season.”

