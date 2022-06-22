 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: A blast in Bristol: Thunder Valley continues to be the mecca for drag racing in America

  • Updated
  • 0
Thunder Valley Nationals

It was an action-packed three days of drag racing during the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Spectators were plentiful throughout the weekend, and television viewers were tuning in with bigas well.

 EMILY BALL / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

By every standard, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway was a blast.

The grandstands were jammed for the Saturday afternoon qualifying sessions and Sunday’s eliminations attracted nearly 900,000 viewers on the Fox Network.

On the track, the winners included two young guns in Justin Ashley (Top Fuel) and Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) along with two veterans in Ron Capps (Funny Car) and 63-year-old Pro Stock Motorcycle wizard Jerry Savoie.

For good reason, Bristol Motor Speedway has iconic status in the motorsports world but the allure of Bristol Dragway is just as strong among drag racing fans and competitors.

Those racers can gauge the crowd at Thunder Valley by simply walking out of the haulers and seeing the crowd outside their pits.

“The line for signing autographs was endless,” said three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Angelle Sampey. “I haven’t had the amount of support I’ve had at this place in a long time. That’s a really good feeling, and it makes it so much fun to do this.”

People are also reading…

Three-time Funny Car world champ Robert Hight from the John Force Racing empire also praised the unique environment at Bristol.

“It was awesome coming underneath the tower and seeing a packed house,” Hight said. “I think the fans are spoiled if this is the only track they have been to. It doesn’t get any better.”

With its expansive tower, seating and other amenities, Bristol Dragway has been as one of the jewels of the sport since its opening in 1965. All the top stars have used the Valley as a proving ground and launching pad for their careers.

It would be nice if Bristol Motor Speedway and area businesses would capitalize on this three-day spectacle that attracts well over 30,000 fans by launching a tie-in concert, festival or other promotions.

No question, the 2022 Thunder Valley Nationals proved that Bristol Dragway ranks with any dragstrip in the United States.

“Bristol is a most beautiful facility where people come and see what NHRA drag racing is all about,” Hight said. “The fans are why we’re here.”

PIT STOPS: Abingdon’s Kres VanDyke continues to rule the Late Model class at Kingsport Speedway, as he earned his fourth win of the season in Friday’s 60-lap event. Jonathan Worley (Asheville) and former NASCAR veteran Brad Teague (Johnson City) rounded out the top three. Bucky Smith and Billy Byington split the Pure 4 races, while Draper’s Kyle Barnes (Sportsman), Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4) and Castlewood’s Rob Austin (Street Stock) also earned victories. …Through six events, Marion’s Morgan Widener tops the Pro Modified standings at Wythe Raceway. Other leaders include Sugar Grove’s Keith Griffitts (Super Street), Rural Retreat’s Justin Tate (UCAR) and Wytheville’s Tanner Cook in Pro Mini. This Saturday’s program features one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the region. …. Saturday’s five-division schedule at Lonesome Pine Raceway will be headlined by a 50-lap Late Model race.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from rural North Carolina and parlayed his love of motorsports into becoming a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of its most eccentric and successful promoters, died Wednesday. He was 95.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts